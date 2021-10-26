CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland, WA

Thousands raised for child struck by car in Richland

By Margo Cady
 5 days ago
RICHLAND, Wash. — An 11-year-old girl was struck by a car after getting off a school bus on Friday. She is now receiving medical treatment in Spokane.

The middle schooler was crossing the road at Spengler Street and Hood Avenue on October 22nd, around 2:00 p.m. Traffic stopped in the opposite direction, but resumed after the school bus began to drive away. Trinity Enriquez was struck by an oncoming truck after crossing the street behind the school bus.

According to Richland Police Department (RPD), the school bus driver was not aware of the accident and continued the route as normal. Enriquez was found unconscious but breathing and was taken to Kadlec hospital. From there, she was flown to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, according to her family.

Enriquez’s Aunt, Zayna Kinsey, says her most recent surgery was on Sunday. Doctors worked to remove a portion of her skull to alleviate pressure on her brain. Both doctors and her family are hopeful that there is minimal brain damage, but won’t know the full extent of her injuries until she wakes up.

“When I found out, I was completely blown away,” Kinsey said. “You don’t think someone would joke about this, but it was still shocking.”

Kinsey says they hope to bring Enriquez home by Thanksgiving.

The family has since started a GoFundMe campaign with an initial goal of $10,000.

“It was actually done within about 24 hours, and the support from the community is so powerful,” Kinsey said. “Honestly, we’re all shocked.”

The GoFundMe is now aiming to raise $20,000. Enriquez’s mother, Nikki, recently took a new job but now has to place that job on hold, according to the family’s GoFundMe page. Enriquez also have five siblings, who are all staying with separate family members until her parents return home.

To donate to the family’s GoFundMe page, click here.

Kathy Lalka
5d ago

i was almost hit while crossing McMurray on GW Way. i had the crossing light and a driver slammed on his brakes as he was turning onto McMurray from GW Way. i stopped and stared at him and he acted irritated like i did something wrong for just being a pedestrian and in his way. There's never a cop when one is needed. it seems that way, doesn't it? Richland should consider cameras at intersections. They could probably pay for themselves with traffic tivkets.

