The soccer season ended for the Caledonia/Spring Grove/Houston girls, who with the No. 7 seed was eliminated from the Section 1A Tournament at No. 2 seed Dover-Eyota by a score of 5-1. It was a windy Oct. 13 evening for a game played on wet and somewhat slippery grass. The Eagles, who had previously defeated the Warriors during conference action (2-1 and 10-0), took a quick lead with a goal during the fourth minute. Midway through the first half, D-E added three goals within three minutes on the way to a comfortable 4-0 halftime lead.

HOUSTON, MN ・ 11 DAYS AGO