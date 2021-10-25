CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Budget 2022 wish list: Govt should rethink tax to boost digital healthcare, says DOC2US

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Oct 26): Telemedicine provider DOC2US has urged the government to provide financial incentives for healthtech start-ups to accelerate the country’s digital healthcare development. In a budget 2022...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
Healthcare IT News

Budget boost of £2bn planned for digital overhaul of NHS

The plans include introducing digital systems for healthcare organisations which have not previously used them, restocking and updating old technology, improving cybersecurity and expanding the use of shared digital care records. This much-needed cash is part of the government’s so-called levelling-up agenda, which will be beneficial for all regions in...
HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Budget 2022: Govt strives to reduce people's cost of living

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 30): The RM31 billion allocated to the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) through Budget 2022, which is earmarked for subsidies, assistance and incentives to the Malaysian Family (Keluarga Malaysia), is proof of the government's concern in reducing the people’s cost of living, said Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.
ASIA
beckershospitalreview.com

Amazon boosts healthcare policy efforts

Amazon confirmed Oct. 19 that it has hired Claire Winiarek, PhD, as director of healthcare public policy. Dr. Winiarek previously served as vice president of policy for the Pharmaceutical Care Management Association and, before that, director of the division of managed care policy for CMS. She also was vice president of policy and regulatory affairs for Magellan Health, a for-profit managed healthcare company.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

REHDA lauds Budget 2022's measures to help vulnerable groups reeling from Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): The Real Estate & Housing Developers' Association (REHDA) has lauded the government's various measures to prop up the real estate sector under Budget 2022, saying it will help Malaysians who are struggling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly for those in the B40, M40 income groups as well as the small and medium enterprises.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Govt#Health Care#Healthtech#The Ministry Of Health
theedgemarkets.com

Govt studying best mechanism to implement digital economy tax — deputy minister

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 21): The government is studying the mechanisms to implement taxation on digital economy businesses that have recorded billions of ringgit in profit in the country. Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said the mechanism is being considered as there are many businesses in the...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Prosperity tax ‘a rather off-tangent initiative’, says MICPA

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): The Malaysian Institute of Certified Public Accountants (MICPA) said it was surprised by the imposition of the one-off prosperity tax on businesses which generate high profits for the Year of Assessment 2022. Under the proposed tax, profits exceeding RM100 million will be subject to a 33%...
INCOME TAX
republicmonews.com

You Might Receive $1,400 Stimulus Check If You Belong In This Group

There is still no news about a potential fourth round of stimulus checks. However, there may be a chance that funding could come for one specific group in the form of a $1,400 stimulus check for seniors, according to BGR. The Seniors. According to CBS News, researchers from the University...
BUSINESS
cbslocal.com

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You See Another Relief Payment?

) — The pandemic goes on, long after COVID first shut down the economy last year. The Delta variant is still causing positive cases, albeit at a reduced rate, and President Biden has more strongly pushed to encourage vaccines. The broad economy has surpassed where it was in early 2020. Still, shortages and inflation persist, and some people haven’t caught up. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended in early September, but millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would help. A few places, including California, have recognized the need for more help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
Country
Malaysia
BGR.com

The next stimulus check comes out next week – here’s who’s getting paid

The latest stimulus checks — which were the latest installment of an advance payment of the child tax credit — were sent out about three weeks ago. But it’s almost that time again, believe it or not, for an all-new wave of checks to start hitting bank accounts. The next stimulus check will be here not this Friday, but the following Friday — October 15, to be specific. It’s the fourth in what will eventually be a six-check series of stimulus payments, a benefit that will ultimately send hundreds of dollars to families with eligible children. Today’s Top Deal Luxurious bed sheets...
INCOME TAX
hngn.com

Americans May Get New $1,400 Stimulus Checks if They Belong to This Category

Senior citizens might be one of the categories receiving a stimulus check from pressure groups. A letter written by Senior Citizens League Chairman Rick Delaney to the leaders of Congress serves to demonstrate the position that most seniors were in. According to the letter, they have received reports from tens...
BUSINESS
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Motley Fool

7 Changes to Social Security in 2022

A few days ago, the Social Security Administration released a laundry list of changes to the program that'll take effect in 2022. Beneficiaries are set to receive their biggest monthly "raise" in nearly four decades. High-earning workers may be opening up their wallets a bit wider next year. Since being...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, the FDA Has Big News About Boosters

Health experts and officials have battled over the idea of authorizing booster vaccine doses, as data has shown that vaccine protection against infection has waned over the last few months, thoguh most people remain heavily protected against severe COVID. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) voted in late September to authorize an additional dose of the Pfizer shot for certain high-risk groups who had gotten their second dose at least six months prior. But Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients have had to wait, as the vaccine manufacturers submitted their applications for booster authorization later than Pfizer, delaying FDA meetings over the two vaccines' submission to mid-October. Now, an FDA committee has finally made its recommendation on Moderna boosters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
betheladvocate.com

Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Benefits For Approximately 70 Million Americans Will Increase 5.9 percent in 2022

Report by Paula Antolini, October 13, 2021, 5:15PM EDT. Cost-of-Living Adjustment (COLA) Information for 2022. Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022. The 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million...
INCOME TAX
Fatherly

These People Will Get $500 a Month for an Entire Year

The city of Chicago will provide $500 every month to 5,000 low-income families for the entirety of 2022, in one of the nation’s largest tests of a basic income policy. Insider reports that the measure passed the city council via next year’s budget, with support from Mayor Lori Lightfoot, the publication notes.The program will only apply to 5,000 people, chosen at random, all of whom make less than $35,000 per year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene bought up to $50,000 worth of shares in Trump SPAC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green is one investor who appears to have faith in the newly formed company backing former President Donald Trump's social media venture. A congressional disclosure form shows the Georgia lawmaker last week bought between $15,001 and $50,000 worth of shares in Digital World Acquisition Corp. The disclosure was first noted by Congresstrading.com, which tracks stock purchases made by members of the House and Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy