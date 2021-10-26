Y-S Marketplace celebrates Halloween

Lola Thomson, 5, dressed as the corpse bride, decorates a pumpkin at Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City on Saturday. Diana Vasquez/Appeal-Democrat

Mini monsters, ghosts and princesses gathered for a children’s Halloween costume contest and pumpkin decorating activities at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace on Saturday in Yuba City.

Despite the weekend rain, families registered through Eventbrite to partake in Halloween festivities where children decorated pumpkins with stickers and googly eyes. Three sessions of pumpkin decorating activities were held from noon to 3 p.m. Space was limited and the activities were held with COVID-19 safety precautions in place such as free hand sanitizing stations and social distance seating for families, according to Lynette Myers, marketing manager at Yuba Sutter Marketplace.

Jennifer Pompati, mother of three children, brought her kids so they could participate in the Halloween activities. Pompati said that when she moved to Yuba City a few years ago, she was not able to participate in many community events with her children due to the COVID pandemic. Since they are able to do so now, she plans to participate in as many as they can.

“There’s just so many things that are so limited, so it’s nice that they have some places that are open and things that are fun for the kids,” said Pompati. “That’s also why we’re doing every Halloween event this year, because it’s probably the first year in the last couple of years where it’s really starting to get back to normal.”

Pompati’s family also participated in the scarecrow competition held throughout the month by Yuba Sutter Marketplace. Their family’s Sally the Scarecrow won fifth place in the competition. She said it took her family a weekend to complete the scarecrow. When she came to drop it off for the competition, since there were still supplies available she was encouraged to make another one.

Her children also participated in the Halloween costume competition, in which her son Adam Thomson was part of the winners for the age group of six to ten.

Costume competitions were held within each hour of the pumpkin decorating sessions. There were two age groups for the costume competitions, a group for participants five and under and another for those of ages six to ten.

“Cyberstation arcade was very involved, and they donated $20 gift cards to every contest winner and a $2 gift card to every participant,” said Myers. “We do this every year. This year we added our scarecrow contest. So all month long, people were decorating scarecrows, and then we had them on display at the center. We announced the top five winners today.”

Yessica Farris brought her niece Zoe Gomes to the event as a way to spend time with her doing Halloween activities. In the past, Gomes has participated in the costume contest but this year she also had the opportunity to decorate pumpkins.

“After many years of dressing in scary costumes, she was Pennywise, Jigsaw, the bride of Chucky, this year she decided to be a carrot,” said Farris.

Gomes, 7, said she will be a carrot and her mother the peas. With a wild imagination, Gomes decided to be a carrot, but not just any carrot, one that chases kids in their dreams when they don’t eat their vegetables.

“I think it’s awesome to finally get back to something normal,” said Farris. “The kids are able to come out and do stuff with other kids. It’s important for kids to have playtime.”