CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba City, CA

Y-S Marketplace celebrates Halloween

By Diana Vasquez / dvasquez@appealdemocrat.com
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Hfqd9_0ccZQDBb00
Lola Thomson, 5, dressed as the corpse bride, decorates a pumpkin at Yuba Sutter Marketplace in Yuba City on Saturday. Diana Vasquez/Appeal-Democrat

Mini monsters, ghosts and princesses gathered for a children’s Halloween costume contest and pumpkin decorating activities at the Yuba Sutter Marketplace on Saturday in Yuba City.

Despite the weekend rain, families registered through Eventbrite to partake in Halloween festivities where children decorated pumpkins with stickers and googly eyes. Three sessions of pumpkin decorating activities were held from noon to 3 p.m. Space was limited and the activities were held with COVID-19 safety precautions in place such as free hand sanitizing stations and social distance seating for families, according to Lynette Myers, marketing manager at Yuba Sutter Marketplace.

Jennifer Pompati, mother of three children, brought her kids so they could participate in the Halloween activities. Pompati said that when she moved to Yuba City a few years ago, she was not able to participate in many community events with her children due to the COVID pandemic. Since they are able to do so now, she plans to participate in as many as they can.

“There’s just so many things that are so limited, so it’s nice that they have some places that are open and things that are fun for the kids,” said Pompati. “That’s also why we’re doing every Halloween event this year, because it’s probably the first year in the last couple of years where it’s really starting to get back to normal.”

Pompati’s family also participated in the scarecrow competition held throughout the month by Yuba Sutter Marketplace. Their family’s Sally the Scarecrow won fifth place in the competition. She said it took her family a weekend to complete the scarecrow. When she came to drop it off for the competition, since there were still supplies available she was encouraged to make another one.

Her children also participated in the Halloween costume competition, in which her son Adam Thomson was part of the winners for the age group of six to ten.

Costume competitions were held within each hour of the pumpkin decorating sessions. There were two age groups for the costume competitions, a group for participants five and under and another for those of ages six to ten.

“Cyberstation arcade was very involved, and they donated $20 gift cards to every contest winner and a $2 gift card to every participant,” said Myers. “We do this every year. This year we added our scarecrow contest. So all month long, people were decorating scarecrows, and then we had them on display at the center. We announced the top five winners today.”

Yessica Farris brought her niece Zoe Gomes to the event as a way to spend time with her doing Halloween activities. In the past, Gomes has participated in the costume contest but this year she also had the opportunity to decorate pumpkins.

“After many years of dressing in scary costumes, she was Pennywise, Jigsaw, the bride of Chucky, this year she decided to be a carrot,” said Farris.

Gomes, 7, said she will be a carrot and her mother the peas. With a wild imagination, Gomes decided to be a carrot, but not just any carrot, one that chases kids in their dreams when they don’t eat their vegetables.

“I think it’s awesome to finally get back to something normal,” said Farris. “The kids are able to come out and do stuff with other kids. It’s important for kids to have playtime.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Associated Press

US, EU say deal on steel tariffs will help on climate change

ROME (AP) — President Joe Biden said Sunday a new U.S. and European Union trade agreement would crack down on “dirty steel” that produces carbon emissions that are blamed for climate change and also patch up a trans-Atlantic rift over Trump-era steel and aluminum tariffs. Biden and European Commission President...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
Local
California Society
Sutter, CA
Society
City
Yuba City, CA
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Costume#Vegetables#Carrot#Y S Marketplace#Eventbrite#Covid
NBC News

World leaders endorse global corporate minimum tax as G-20 kicks off

ROME — President Joe Biden and other world leaders voiced their support for a global corporate minimum tax at Saturday's closed-door G-20 summit, a monumental agreement that U.S. officials are hoping will lead to an increase in revenue to fund Biden's Build Back Better agenda. Following the first plenary session...
POTUS
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
4K+
Followers
232
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy