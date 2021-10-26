Rosser statue model revealed

Artist Jeff Wolf, left, stands next to the model of the planned bronze statue of Cotton Rosser, who looks on, Saturday at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in Marysville. Diana Vasquez/Appeal-Democrat

To honor the legendary local hero Cotton Rosser, a model of the planned bronze statue of Rosser on horseback was unveiled Saturday during an event at the Gallery at Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture in Marysville.

As the artist Jeff Wolf unveiled the sculpted model, Rosser and the audience at the “Meet the Artist” event were captivated by the elegance of the sculpture and its features. Rosser almost immediately began to clap and the audience followed his gesture.

Rosser is the entrepreneur and owner of the Flying U Rodeo company, one of the oldest and most successful stock contracting firms in professional rodeo. He also owns Cotton’s Cowboy Corral, a western store in Marysville. Rosser was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame in 1995.

“Cotton is an icon,” said Wolf. “There isn’t anybody in the rodeo industry or any other western sport that doesn’t know the name of Cotton Rosser. So in that respect, it’s a tremendous honor to do something like this and as a young kid, I’d live 16 miles north on a ranch from Nephi, Utah. Cotton’s been putting that rodeo on for probably 60 years, and as a kid I would go watch the stampede every year. I didn’t know Cotton Rosser, but I knew the Flying U. So when I was little, I’d draw all these pictures of bucking horses and cowboys, and they all had the Flying U brand on them.”

A full circle moment for Wolf came decades later when he found out he would be the chosen artist to sculpt the person who most influenced his passion for rodeo and art. Before transitioning fully into art, Wolf was a rodeo competitor and had a 10-year pro riding career.

“I remember the Texas longhorns that he’d drive around the arena, and then in 1972 I rolled in his Coca-Cola Steer Riding competition,” said Wolf. “Later on, I rode a bull in Nephi which was the first money I won on my PRCA (Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association) permit. And then at the end of my career, it was one of his bulls that I rode and that was the last one I ever got on.”

To start the initial sculpting model of Rosser, Wolf would communicate frequently with the organized committee of local community members that was formed last year. This committee varies from people who have known Rosser for many years to city councilman Stewart Gilchrist, who is also the designer of concepts and foundation for the project.

The committee was responsible for choosing the artist for the project. Their decision was based on the combination of the artist’s experience, talent and their large background knowledge in rodeo. The committee was formed before Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture became the fiscal sponsor for the project, said David Read, committee chair and executive director for Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture.

“The project will be privately funded,” said Read. “Mr. Rosser has a huge reach really all over the United States, anything to do with rodeo people know about him. His legacy is over half a century in the rodeo business, and we’re getting small donations, large donations from literally all over the country to support this project.”

According to Read, the project is budgeted at $270,000. The largest cost would be to create the bronze statue as seven tons of bronze will be used to make it. The public can follow the project at the Yuba Sutter Arts & Culture website or on their Facebook and social media pages. There is also a Cotton Rosser statue project Facebook page and the public can donate anything from $1 to $100,000, said Read.

Vanessa Helder, a long-time photographer of Rosser’s, also formed part of the committee that helped bring his modeled sculpture to life. Helder said the sculpting was based off of one photo but the details of his figure took time to put together. From a variety of photographs she’s taken in the past, the committee discussed what features they would like to see on his sculpture, from his wardrobe to the features of the horse.

“My dream and my goal is to be able to have the statue up and have Cotton standing next to it,” said Helder. “And I can’t wait to take that picture.”

Helder has been there throughout Rosser’s career including his induction to the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame. She remembers how those who were inducted into the hall of fame at the same time he was, would mention Rosser and the impact he had on their careers.

“Cotton is so admired throughout the rodeo through everything and the impact that Cotton has made on so many cowboys and the whole rodeo industry,” said Helder. “Cotton is just legendary.”

Helder has traveled to many places photographing Rosser and has worked with him since the late 1980’s. Helder, sharing the same birthday as Rosser, has become family to him and his family. They have even celebrated their birthdays together for years, said Helder.

“He’s always called Marysville home for 60 plus years and just to have the people of Marysville honor him in this regard is very nice and he’s happy to still be doing what he loves,” said Karin Rosser, wife of Cotton Rosser.