It’s Great Pumpkin season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — North Country residents cheered as their pumpkins raced down the hill on Rand Drive in Watertown on Saturday. The Great Pumpkin Derby had kids and adults decorate their pumpkins and put them on four wheels in preparation for the race. Residents were able to register their pumpkins at 10 a.m. and check out their competition before races began at 11 a.m.

WATERTOWN, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO