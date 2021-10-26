Live Oak residents collecting signatures for possible recall

A handful of Live Oak residents are in the process of collecting signatures with the goal of recalling Live Oak Councilman J.R. Thiara.

Resident Ashley Hernandez said Monday that she and others leading the effort have the signatures needed for the notice of intention and will have the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office serve Thiara with the notice. The notice required 20 signatures before being served. Thiara will have seven days after being served to file a response with the Sutter County Elections Office.

“This process is an important constitutional right provided to every citizen,” Thiara said. “I gladly welcome the opportunity to meet with, listen to, discuss, and address any comments or concerns that any citizen of Live Oak may have.”

Hernandez said Thiara’s role in holding up passing the fiscal year budget and his conduct while being on the council led to citizens gathering signatures. She said Thiara had enough time to have his questions about the budget answered. The four-person city council has passed two partial budgets after nonessential city services were shut down for a week in July following the council voting 2-2 to pass the entire budget. Vice Mayor Nancy Santana and Councilman Bob Woten voted yes and council members Lakhvir Ghag and Thiara voted no.

Thiara was voted into office in 2018. A workplace investigation led to Thiara currently not being allowed on city property without the knowledge and permission of City Manager Aaron Palmer. The investigation found that Thiara repeatedly engaged in bullying, abusive and threatening behavior toward others. Thiara said the claims were from anonymous sources and he has yet to be informed of any cause or charges filed against him. He said the release of the investigation was an attempt to embarrass him, according to Appeal archives.

In November 2020, the council voted 3-0 to censure Thiara for his conduct. The resolution cited Thiara disrupting meetings, being disrespectful to staff, interfering with city staff responsibilities, and using social media to attack the personal lives of staff and council members, among other allegations. Then councilmember Aleks Tica, Woten and then Vice Mayor Luis Hernandez voted yes. Ghag and Thiara did not vote.

Sutter County Registrar of Voters Donna Johnston said once the notice and response have been filed, a petition will have to be signed by 25 percent of registered Live Oak voters (about 1,000 people) within 60 days. If the petition meets the requirements and the signatures are verified by the elections office, the city council would have the opportunity to call for the recall election. If the city council does not call for the election, it would fall to the Sutter County Board of Supervisors to call for the election. Johnston said like the gubernatorial recall, a council recall ballot would have two questions.