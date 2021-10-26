Yuba County COVID-related death reported

On Friday, Yuba County reported a COVID-19 death, but no other deaths were reported Monday from the weekend.

The latest death, a fully vaccinated Yuba County resident in their late 90s, brings the overall virus death toll in the Yuba-Sutter region to 237.

According to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard, there were 45 people hospitalized as a result of COVID with 12 in the intensive care unit.

As of Monday, 92.5 percent of hospitalizations in the area have been among unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals. Also, 91.95 percent of the deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated.

Total vaccination numbers for both counties were not updated on Monday. As of Oct. 20, 59.67 percent of Sutter County residents are fully vaccinated and 50.55 percent of Yuba County residents are fully vaccinated.