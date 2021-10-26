CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuba County, CA

Yuba County COVID-related death reported

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 5 days ago

On Friday, Yuba County reported a COVID-19 death, but no other deaths were reported Monday from the weekend.

The latest death, a fully vaccinated Yuba County resident in their late 90s, brings the overall virus death toll in the Yuba-Sutter region to 237.

According to the Yuba-Sutter COVID-19 dashboard, there were 45 people hospitalized as a result of COVID with 12 in the intensive care unit.

As of Monday, 92.5 percent of hospitalizations in the area have been among unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals. Also, 91.95 percent of the deaths in the Yuba-Sutter region have been among the unvaccinated and partially vaccinated.

Total vaccination numbers for both counties were not updated on Monday. As of Oct. 20, 59.67 percent of Sutter County residents are fully vaccinated and 50.55 percent of Yuba County residents are fully vaccinated.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Northern Virginia-area police bulk up security in face of potential ISIS threat

Police in the Northern Virginia area are bolstering security around Halloween weekend amid a potential threat that could be linked to ISIS, several news outlets reported. Multiple intelligence and law enforcement sources told ABC News that the threat to shopping centers in the region was linked to intelligence that could be related to ISIS, though an assessment of the information's credibility was still underway.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sutter, CA
Yuba County, CA
Coronavirus
Sutter, CA
Government
Yuba County, CA
Health
County
Yuba County, CA
Yuba County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Sutter, CA
Health
CNN

American Airlines cancels more than 600 flights on Sunday

(CNN) — American Airlines canceled another 634 flights on Sunday, more than 12% of its total operations for the day, the company said Sunday. The airline has now canceled more than 1,500 flights since Friday, as it deals with weather issues and staffing shortages that started last week. "With additional...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Yuba Sutter
Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
4K+
Followers
232
Post
661K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy