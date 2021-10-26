CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connect to Careers in STEM

 5 days ago

Connect to Careers in STEM: Careers in Software Electronic Data Interchange and Professional Organizational Skills in the Workplace with Ryan Wall '20. Are you interested in a career in the Technology industry...

Careers in STEM: What jobs are in high demand?

If you are considering a STEM career or changing careers, you likely want to know which roles offer the greatest opportunities and best compensation packages. Read on: We've rounded up high-demand careers in science, technology, engineering, and math. Agricultural, biological, and biosystems engineers. Education: Bachelor's degree in agricultural engineering or...
Women in STEM discuss their club

Women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) is a newer club on Elizabethtown College campus. Senior Christina Schnee explained via email that she and a few friends got the idea for the club in fall of 2020, but the club didn’t become official until spring of this year. Currently...
Growing Careers

As senior global diversity and inclusion manager at NielsenIQ, Angel Diaz ’16 creates opportunities for diverse talent to thrive in corporate America. In 2013, Angel Diaz ’16 shared her story at a rally in Bethlehem. She was born in Venezuela, and her parents brought her to the United States when she was 3. She attended high school in Easton and enrolled at Northampton Community College. She applied for and was accepted to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, but at the time of the rally, she had no clear pathway to citizenship. That’s what the activists at the rally were hoping to change.
New workforce program for STEM-based careers

Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — State Senator Doris Turner (D-Springfield) partnered with with Route History Institute to kick off a new workforce development and community history program focusing on STEM-based careers. I am honored to provide a path for young people of color in my community to learn and earn a...
Molin School encourages careers in STEM

NEWBURYPORT — Fourth- and fifth-graders at Edward G. Molin Upper Elementary School have the opportunity to explore careers in science, technology, engineering and math this week. STEM teacher Kristen Daigle organized the school’s STEM Week to help students learn more about opportunities in these fields. She used resources provided by...
2nd Annual Community and Career Connected Learning Summit

The summit brings together educators, business representatives, and community leaders who work to connect students to career-based learning opportunities both within the classroom and beyond it. Hosted by Rural Action and Building Bridges to Careers. Registration fee includes lunch. Register online at https://bb2careers.org/summit.
Advice For Aspiring STEM Professionals

As businesses increasingly rely on science, technology, engineering and mathematics, there is a growing need for STEM professionals. This is brilliant news for those with an interest in these areas and the future looks bright for STEM professionals. Organizations need STEM professionals in order to get the most out of science and technology and this can be used to help businesses in many ways, including streamlining operations, reducing costs, keeping customers happy and making the business more competitive. While the future is bright for STEM professionals, it is also important to note that it will be competitive, and you need to know how to find success. Keep reading for a few tips for aspiring STEM professionals.
NLMS students ‘hover’ in STEM program

North Lincoln Middle School fifth and sixth graders were able to experience STEM in action on Wednesday. At first, it was likely a bit frustrating, tedious, and yes, maybe boring because they had to listen to instruction on how to build a hovercraft, then they had to build their own.
Study: Women returning to workplace for STEM careers

When the pandemic first began, millions of women exited the workplace in order to handle child care and home responsibilities. In fact, 48% of working women reported the pandemic negatively impacted their careers. This is a major problem many employers have been trying to correct. But finally, some good news...
Project Lead The Way Prepares Texas Students for STEM Careers

(TNS) — The first assignment Elenor Lewis had her eighth grade class do on Monday morning at Bastrop Middle School in Texas was to draw a puzzle made of cubes. Then they built that puzzle out of Lego-like blocks, and afterward transferred their creations onto an online software program called Tinkercad.
Minneapolis Students Get Closer Look At STEM Career Possibilities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Seventh graders from two Minneapolis middle schools got an up-close look Wednesday at the opportunities their futures might hold. Minneapolis College held a career fair in partnership with Minneapolis Public Schools’ GEAR UP program. GEAR UP is a federal grant program that helps prepare low-income student for postsecondary education.
These Huntsville Moms in Manufacturing show what’s possible for girls seeking STEM careers

Huntsville’s reputation as a “space place” is undeniably part of this area’s identity, and with that comes a demand for more people in the manufacturing industry in North Alabama. With a 75% shortage of skilled manufacturing workers looming, opportunities for a manufacturing career path are huge. But there are still plenty of challenges and stereotypes that face women in the male-dominated manufacturing industry, especially when you’re a mom in manufacturing.
Electrical Connection ramps up diversity recruitment with return of career fairs

With return of career fairs, the Electrical Connection is expanding its outreach to recruit a diverse workforce for the electrical and communications industry. The fairs, a staple of workforce development, were severely curtailed by the pandemic. On Sept. 19, the Electrical Connection took part in the Infinite Scholars Fair at...
New SBA Career Day Builds Connections Between Students, Employers, and Jobs

Gaining industry-level experience in the field as an undergraduate is a hallmark of the Widener student experience. Through faculty mentorships and personalized degree plans, students build tracks to their dream careers. Along the way, they have access to unique opportunities, like the School of Business Administration’s (SBA) new Career Day,...
Tuning in with Ty Collins: Career Center podcast connects alumni, students

Ty Collins has put his experience working in radio to good use at Lawrence, recently launching a podcast that aims to connect alumni with students as they plan for life after college. Collins, assistant director in the Career Center, interviews alumni who share career advice, discuss avenues into particular fields,...
