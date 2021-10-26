USDA approves SNAP/CalFresh food replacement for area counties

Households that have been impacted by extreme wind and public safety power shutoffs, could be eligible for the replacement of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/CalFresh benefits.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), residents in 18 zip codes in 14 California counties, including Colusa, Glenn and Tehama counties, could be affected.

The USDA has allowed the state of California to approve automatic mass replacements for residents in these counties. SNAP participants in areas hardest hit by a disaster may have a portion of their October benefits replaced, the release said. For other SNAP recipients residing in other affected areas, they may request replacement benefits by filing an affidavit with a local office attesting to a disaster-related loss.

For more information about this and other available aid, dial 2-1-1. For more information about California SNAP, visit https://www.cdss.ca.gov/food-nutrition/calfresh.