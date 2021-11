After shutting out the Arizona Wildcats 34-0 last weekend, the Colorado Buffaloes look to be turning their season around at the perfect time. With a record of 2-4 (1-2 Pac-12), the Buffs are looking to build on their dominant performance from last week and go into a matchup against the struggling California Golden Bears (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12) with even more confidence. Cal, led by fifth-year head coach Justin Wilcox, is currently on a three-game losing streak and coming off a heartbreaking loss to No. 10 Oregon.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO