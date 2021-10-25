CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise Mall Shooting ‘Not My Boise’

By Kevin Miller
 6 days ago
The city of Boise, along with state and eventual federal law enforcement, continues to review the crime where two people were killed and four people injured at the Boise Townsquare Mall. You can read the latest news on the shootings here. The Boise Mayor and Boise Police Chief held...

