Man killed over possible drug buy identified by authorities

A 32-year-old man who was fatally shot in a downtown retail/apartment building was identified Monday.

The shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. Saturday in an apartment at 818 S. Grand Ave., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to police, four suspects entered the building to possibly buy marijuana from the victim, who had participated in drug transactions before with at least one of the suspects. An argument broke out and a shooting ensued, police said.

Murad Shatat was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

Two other men, ages 20 and 25, were taken by paramedics to a hospital and had stable vital signs.

Of the four suspects who entered the building, three escaped after the shooting, according to the LAPD. One of the suspects was shot and collapsed outside the building. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds, police said.