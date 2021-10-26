CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Santa Fe Lawyers Sue San Diego Schools Seeking Religious Exemption to COVID Vaccine

By Chris Jennewein
 5 days ago
Mira Mesa High School is part of San Diego Unified School District. Photo via @sdschools

A Rancho Santa Fe law firm known for championing conservative causes has sued the San Diego Unified School District over the lack of religious exemption in its vaccine requirement.

At issue is the fact that COVID-19 vaccines were developed using standard laboratory-grown cell lines that were derived for abortions performed decades ago.

“Our client’s faith prevents her from taking any of the currently available COVID-19 vaccinations due to their taint with aborted fetal cells. As a result, according to the district’s vaccination mandate, she must either abandon her faith or enroll in independent, online study,” said Paul Jonna, a partner at LiMandri & Jonna LLP.

Joining the suit is the Chicago-based Thomas Moore Society, a public interest law firm that supports conservative and religious causes.

Jonna’s clients are a 16-year-old junior at Scripps Ranch High School and her parents. He described the girl as a “preeminent athlete, looking forward to this winter’s season because she hopes to draw the attention of college recruiters and potentially earn a sports scholarship.”

In September, the school district announced a requirement for all students to receive a vaccination in order to attend in-person classes.

The suit, which was filed last week in U.S. District Court in San Diego, seeks an injunction against the mandate to protect the “free exercise of religion.”

The LiMandri & Jonna firm sued the California Department of Education in September over the inclusion of an ancient Aztec prayer in a school curriculum.

