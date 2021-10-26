Gloucester Catholic edges Overbrook - Boys soccer recap
Patrick Kiniry scored first while Ryder Wicken notched the game-winner as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 2-1, over Overbrook. Wicken and Alex...www.nj.com
Patrick Kiniry scored first while Ryder Wicken notched the game-winner as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 2-1, over Overbrook. Wicken and Alex...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0