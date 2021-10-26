CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Gloucester Catholic edges Overbrook - Boys soccer recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Patrick Kiniry scored first while Ryder Wicken notched the game-winner as Gloucester Catholic won at home, 2-1, over Overbrook. Wicken and Alex...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

West Deptford over Kingsway - Girls soccer recap

Lexy Yeager scored the game tying goal in the 64th minute and Jaci Gismondi had the winning goal in the 74th minute as West Deptford rallied for a 2-1 victory over Kingsway in Woolwich Township. Ryann Iannotti made 18 saves for West Deptford (15-4-1), which enters the state tournament on...
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 12 Delbarton over Montville - Boys soccer recap

Ryan Donovan and Kevin Cull each scored a goal, lifting Delbarton, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-1 victory over Montville in Montville. Parker Smith made two saves for Delbarton (14-2-1), which will enter the state tournament on a 10-game unbeaten streak. Patrick Ferrare scored in the...
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Hills over Morris Knolls - Boys soccer recap

Erick Cortes scored twice to lead Morris Hills to a 3-0 win over Morris Knolls in Rockaway. Anthony Garcia scored as well for Hills (13-5-1), which netted all three goals in the second half. Tyrese Brown and Louis Bosi both also notched assists for the winners, while Jonny Ramirez made two saves and Mason Epstein had three for the combined shutout.
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NJ.com

Harrison over Bergen Charter - Boys soccer recap

Fabrizio Sousa scored twice for Harrison in its 3-0 victory against Bergen Charter in Harrison. Misael Espinoza had the other goal for Harrison (16-3-1) while Enzo Diaz dished out two assists and Cesar Escobar logged one. Ismael Kone turned away six shots in the shutout. Jeremy Vasquez compiled eight saves...
HARRISON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gloucester County, NJ
Education
County
Gloucester County, NJ
Gloucester County, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Monroe changes focus, captures GMC boys soccer tournament title

The Monroe boys soccer team entered the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament mentally reeling, having lost three of its last four matches. Granted, the losses were to perennial heavyweights -- Westfield, now No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, Piscataway and No. 16 Delran -- but they were losses nonetheless which forced the Falcons to recalibrate their mental toughness going into the GMC event.
MONROE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 2 Westfield girls soccer stays perfect, wins 1st outright county title in 20 years (PHOTOS)

There was no doubt who was leaving the field with the trophy on Saturday night. Westfield has settled for co-championships the last five times it has won the Union County title. Not this year though. Not tonight. The Blue Devils came out and scored twice in the opening half against rival Scotch Plains-Fanwood and set the tone early in what turned out to be a 2-1 championship victory.
WESTFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Gloucester Tech over Camden Tech - Boys soccer - NJTAC Tournament

Carson Widmer netted two goals to lead Gloucester Tech to a 3-1 win over Camden Tech in the NJTAC Tournament at Camden Tech in Sicklerville. Connor Mullin also scored for Gloucester Tech, which outscored Camden Tech 2-0 in the second half. Salvatore Donnian and Trent Phillips both had assists as well for the winners while Jacob Michels made two saves.
SICKLERVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overbrook#The Boys#Gloucester Catholic
NJ.com

Vaughan powers Egg Harbor over Vineland - Football recap

Rondell Vaughan gained nearly 140 yards while scoring three times as Egg Harbor rolled over host Vineland, 36-0. Vaughan had TD runs of 2 yards in the first quarter, 6 yards in the third quarter and 5 yards in the final period for Egg Harbor (7-3). Christian Rando threw a...
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Livingston over West Essex - Boys soccer recap

Noah Fisher scored two first half goals to power Livingston to a 3-1 victory over West Essex in North Caldwell. Charlie Grossman added a goal and an assist for Livingston (15-3-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Logan Paredes made four saves and Jacob Hans had one. West Essex (8-6-1) got...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Football photos: Williamstown at Ocean City, Oct. 30, 2021

The Ocean City High School football team hosted Williamstown on Saturday - a game delayed by one day because of inclement weather on Friday - trying to improve to 9-0 before playoff pairings are announced on Sunday. The Red Raiders did so against a Williamstown team that had faced a...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NJ.com

Football: No. 6 St. Joseph (Montvale) comes back to defeat Delbarton

Yasin Willis ran for two touchdowns in the second half to help give St. Joseph (Montvale), No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, a 27-14 win over Delbarton in Morristown. Delbarton (4-5), which led 14-6, at halftime, got on the scoreboard first with a Robert Russo 24-yard touchdown pass to Aidan Papantonis. That came after a turnover on downs by the Green Knights (6-3).
MORRISTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Chatham edges Morristown - Field hockey recap

Ellie Hilgendorff and Emmy Chazen knocked in a goal apiece as Chatham won, 2-1, over host Morristown. Brook DiBiase had an assist for Chatham (12-5-1), which led 1-0 at the game’s midpoint and scored the game-winner in the final quarter. Corynn Horton followed through on a pass from Jill Cain...
CHATHAM, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
164K+
Followers
79K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy