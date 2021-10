It’s time to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won nearly $700 million on Oct. 4. Could tonight be your lucky night?. The estimated Powerball jackpot is $116 million. The lump sum payment before taxes would be about $81.4 million. If there is no jackpot winner, the top prize will grow larger for the next drawing.

