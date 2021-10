On Saturday, the Cross Country teams ran Regionals on their home course at Adler against nine other competitive schools. The boys ended up placing fourth with a score of 87, which means that they will continue on to compete at the Sectional meet on Saturday in Busse Woods. The top five runners were senior Jack Hamilton in 7th, senior Ali Faiz in 10th, senior Andrew Brooks in 18th, senior Dylan McCarty in 25th, and freshman Michael Chudy in 27th.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO