SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Bad news for Texas drivers, a new report from Texas AAA says the statewide average of gas is over $3/Gallon and it’s only expected to go up. “The statewide average is at $3.03 Friday, it climbed another penny overnight. In Sherman-Denison, the average is $2.94. $2.94 is well above what we’ve seen over the last five years, or at least the average, so drivers are certainly going to notice that when they go to fill up,” said Texas AAA Spokesman Daniel Armbruster.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO