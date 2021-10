The Arizona Coyotes dropped their sixth straight game of the season, falling 5-3 to the Florida Panthers in regulation. It took a few periods for the Coyotes to get up to full speed for tonight’s game. The Panthers were great at controlling the neutral zone, and Arizona had trouble breaking through and establishing pressure or getting shots on net. They spent most of the first in their own zone, doing their best to limit the Panther’s shots.

