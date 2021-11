Jennifer Nettles will close out the year by bringing a night of Broadway hits and holiday favorites to a handful of cities on the Broadway Under the Mistletoe Tour. The tour comes on the heels of the release of her latest album, Always Like New, which features Jennifer singing some of Broadway's most loved songs. The tour opens on November 30th with the first of two back-to-back shows at the Nashville Symphony in Nashville, TN, followed by Atlanta's Fox Theater on December 4th, Town Hall in NYC on December 15th and Tysons Corner Center in Washington D.C. on December 16th.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO