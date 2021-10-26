CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hofmann nets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets defeat Dallas 4-1

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gregory Hofmann scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, leading the Columbus...

