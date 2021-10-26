CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Young, Collins power Hawks past Pistons 122-104

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Trae Young had 32 points and nine assists, John Collins scored 22 and the Atlanta...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Video: John Collins puts Kelly Olynyk on a dunking poster in Hawks vs Pistons

Throughout the Hawks vs Pistons showdown, it was the home team who were able to constantly able to score points in order to ensure that they do not leave the game hanging till the end, infront of their home fans. What even better? Marquee player John Collins embarrassed Detriot Pistons’ Kelly Olynyk with an epic poster right at the end, to stamp his authority in the game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Kelly Olynyk
Person
Saddiq Bey
Detroit Free Press

Detroit Pistons lose to Atlanta Hawks, 122-104: Game thread replay

Detroit Pistons (0-2) vs. Atlanta Hawks (1-1) Where: State Farm in Atlanta. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: 97.1 FM (Pistons radio affiliates). Want more Pistons news: Download our free, easy-to-use mobile app on iPhone & Android. Slam dunk offer: Gain access to our most exclusive Pistons content all year long...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Game thread: Hawks vs. Pistons

The Atlanta Hawks (1-1) will host the Detroit Pistons (0-2) Monday night in what will be their second home game of the 2021-22 NBA season. De’Andre Hunter (non-Covid illness) and Danilo Gallinari (shoulder) have been ruled out for the Hawks. Join us in the comments...
NBA
Detroit News

Shorthanded Pistons (0-3) lose 'defensive mojo': fall 122-104 in Atlanta

Atlanta — It’s still not time to start talking about moral victories for the Pistons. They’ve played three games against likely playoff teams, but they don’t have a victory to show for it yet. They were shorthanded, but they still stayed within single digits in the third quarter against the...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Collins Power Hawks#Ap Sports#The Atlanta Hawks
clevelandstar.com

Pistons out to lower turnovers in clash with Hawks

The Detroit Pistons will look for their first win of the season as they continue their three-game road trip on Monday with a stop against the Atlanta Hawks. The Pistons have dropped their first two games, both to the Chicago Bulls, including Saturday's 97-82 road decision. The Hawks split their first two games and are coming off an uninspiring 101-95 road loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA
chatsports.com

Pistons vs. Hawks final score: Detroit can’t contain Trae Young, explosive Atlanta Hawks

The Detroit Pistons continue to struggle offensively and ran into a buzzsaw called Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks offense. The Pistons played some tough first-half defense, but Young and the Hawks got untracked in the second half and started to hit shots, run the floor, and finish alley-oops. In short, they made things look easy, eventually topping the overmatched Pistons 122-104.
NBA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Trae Young, Hawks extend home success by beating Pistons

Trae Young bounced back from a subpar shooting performance to score a season-high 32 points to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 122-104 win over the visiting Detroit Pistons on Monday. Young did most of his damage by driving to the basket and made 13 of 21 from the field....
NBA
Idaho8.com

Young’s 31 points lift Hawks past Pelicans, 102-99

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trae Young scored 31 points and the Atlanta Hawks capitalized on 21 offensive rebounds to hold off the New Orleans Pelicans 102-99. John Collins had 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks and put Atlanta in the lead for good in the final minute when he put back Young’s missed 3-pointer with a dunk. De’Andre Hunter scored 13 points, Bogdan Bogdanovic added 12 points and Clint Capela had 12 rebounds and four blocks. Brandon Ingram scored 20 for New Orleans but missed his last two shots inside the final two minutes. Devonte’ Graham scored 21 for New Orleans.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Wizards Defeat Hawks 122-111. Trae Young Addresses Rule Changes

One of the pitfalls of an 82-game season is that sometimes teams don't get much time off. That was especially true for Atlanta Hawks as they arrived in the nation's capital early Thursday morning. Less than 24 hours after a comeback victory in New Orleans, the Hawks were chasing Bradley Beal and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope around screens. What resulted was a 122-111 loss.
NBA
Derrick

Beal, Harrell lead Wizards over Hawks 122-111

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal scored 27 points and Montrezl Harrell added 25 with 13 rebounds to lift the Washington Wizards to a 122-111 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday night. The Wizards (4-1) continued their impressive start under new coach Wes Unseld Jr., winning this time without new...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks fall against the Wizards, 122-111

After squeezing out a win last night against the New Orleans Pelicans, the Hawks couldn’t keep it going against the Washington Wizards, losing 122-111. Both teams were coming off the first game of a back-to-back, and both secured victories against their opponents. Unlike yesterday’s first quarter, the Hawks got off...
NBA
phillysportsnetwork.com

Sixers Get Their Revenge, Destroy Hawks 122-94

June 20th, 2021: The night the Sixers would lose Game 7 against the Atlanta Hawks, sending the Sixers spiraling into an offseason of unsurety. October 30th, 2021: The first matchup between those two teams since that fateful final spring day. One notable difference between the Sixers’ roster then versus now...
NBA
peachtreehoops.com

Hawks stumble vs 76ers, 122-94

In the “City of Brotherly Love”, there was no love found for the Atlanta Hawks as they lost their second straight game, 122-94, to the Philadelphia 76ers. Both teams were 3-2 coming into this game, and both were trying to find some momentum to their shaky starts to the season.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Harris, Embiid help lead 76ers rout of Hawks

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tobias Harris had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Joel Embiid added 19 points and the Philadelphia 76ers routed the Atlanta Hawks 122-94. Philadelphia carried a 60-36 advantage over the Hawks in the paint while outscoring Atlanta by a 34-14 margin on fast-break points. Six different Sixers finished in double figures with, Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Matisse Thybulle and Shake Milton all adding to the scoring party. Harris was 9 of 13 from the floor and had four assists. Embiid — who has been forced to play at the perimeter and away from the post because of nagging knee issues left over from last year’s postseason — shot 5 of 13 and grabbed five rebounds.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy