'They Lied': Lauren Boebert Denies Involvement in 'Planning or Execution' of Jan. 6
She's the latest member of the GOP to respond to an article that claims elected officials participated in the planning of the Capitol...www.newsweek.com
This coming from the "person" who was on the phone letting them know when Speaker Pelosi was being moved to a more secure location??? Ah, sure we believe you..... not!
if they're so innocent then why do they want to block the investigation? It's impossible to believe anything a Republican says these days.
THEM TO TWO Lied': Lauren Boebert AKA Boba Fett & major Marjorie Taylor Green With Envy better known as Boris Karloff daughter... Denies Involvement in 'Planning.. Execution.. democracy.. On.. Jan. 6
