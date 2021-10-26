CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They Lied': Lauren Boebert Denies Involvement in 'Planning or Execution' of Jan. 6

By Toria Barnhart
 5 days ago
She's the latest member of the GOP to respond to an article that claims elected officials participated in the planning of the Capitol...

ruth taylor
4d ago

This coming from the "person" who was on the phone letting them know when Speaker Pelosi was being moved to a more secure location??? Ah, sure we believe you..... not!

Robert J. Buechler
4d ago

if they're so innocent then why do they want to block the investigation? It's impossible to believe anything a Republican says these days.

Nostromo
5d ago

THEM TO TWO Lied': Lauren Boebert AKA Boba Fett & major Marjorie Taylor Green With Envy better known as Boris Karloff daughter... Denies Involvement in 'Planning.. Execution.. democracy.. On.. Jan. 6

Rolling Stone

Rep. Mo Brooks Admits Staff May Have Helped Plan Jan. 6 Events, Says He’d Be ‘Proud’ of Them If They Did

Democrats were quick to react to Rolling Stone‘s report that some Republican members of Congress or their staffers were “intimately” involved in planning the Jan. 6 events that turned violent. As for the Republicans who were implicated in the story … not so much. The majority of them did get around to it eventually, though. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) chimed in Monday evening, telling AL.com that while he had nothing to do with planning the rally on Jan. 6, his staffers may have spoken to organizers. “Quite frankly, I’d be proud of them if they did help organize a First Amendment...
Rolling Stone

‘A Danger to Our Democracy’: AOC, Others React to Bombshell Report That GOP Members Met With Jan. 6 Planners

Rolling Stone‘s bombshell report that multiple Republican members of Congress met with organizers of the Stop the Steal event preceding the Capitol insurrection has elicited outrage across the nation — and through the halls of Congress. Lawmakers have responded to the story published Sunday night in droves, with some Democratic representatives going so far as to push for the expulsion of any members of Congress who were involved in planning the attack on the Capitol that occurred after the rally. “They tried to overthrow the government, they had a plan, they executed it, and they broke many laws along the way,”...
hngn.com

Alabama Republican Mo Brooks Denies Claims He Helped Plan the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot, Says He’d Be Proud of His Staff If They Were Involved

Alabama Republican Mo Brooks recently denied the allegations that he was involved in the planning of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. During a recent interview, Brooks claimed that he only decided to attend the "Stop the Steal" rally the day before the riot. And he insisted that he give a speech at the protest because it was part of his job as a member of Congress.
Washington Post

GOP lawmakers distance themselves from Jan. 6 rally — despite supporting its cause, downplaying Capitol riot

One of the biggest unanswered questions about Jan. 6 involves just how much the investigation into it might ensnare Republican members of Congress. Several of them, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), spoke to President Donald Trump during the Capitol riot, amid indications that Trump was reluctant to call off his supporters. (But those members have been less than forthcoming about their talks with Trump.) Others have been tied to the organizing of the rally that preceded the Capitol riot — links cited by the organizers themselves, including in a new Rolling Stone report over the weekend based on anonymous sources.
northwestgeorgianews.com

Jan. 6 organizers say they met with members of Congress, including Rep. Greene, before Capitol riot

A new report says pro-Trump rally organizers regularly met with Republican members of Congress or their top staff in the weeks leading to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Two protest organizers, who were not named because they are cooperating with the House select committee’s investigation into the insurrection, told Rolling Stone on Sunday that “a dozen” GOP lawmakers or their teams were involved in planning briefings about objecting to the certification of President Joe Biden’s election victory over former President Donald Trump.
bpr.org

Report: Cawthorn one of GOP members of Congress 1/6 planners met with

An article in Rolling Stone magazine reports that two people who planned the rallies ahead of the January 6th insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. - both whom are now cooperating with Congressional investigators - have said they talked with seven Republican members of the House of Representatives or their offices ahead of the day about attempts to overturn former President Donald Trump’s election loss. Among them is Western North Carolina’s Madison Cawthorn.
Washington Times

Report: Lawmakers were involved in planning Jan. 6 rallies, organizers say

Organizers behind pro-Trump rallies in Washington on Jan. 6 who are now cooperating with the House probe into the Capitol riot have named several members of Congress as having been “intimately involved” in planning the rallies. Two unnamed sources involved in planning and organizing the rallies told Rolling Stone that...
kvor.com

Boebert denies allegations

Representative Lauren Boebert is denying a story released Sunday by Rolling Stone magazine that she played a role in planning the protests on Capitol Hill January 6th. The Rolling Stone article cites two people who were helping to plan pro Trump demonstrations that day to protest losing the election to Joe Biden. The two sources say Boebert was included in a number of briefings on the details of the Trump demonstration. It’s unclear if the sources are accusing boebert of being part of plans to riot at the capitol. Boebert said in a statement Monday she had no role in the planning or execution of any event at the capital or any event in Washington January6th. She had been asked to speak at the event, but did not because it ran too long. that was before the rioting occurred.
