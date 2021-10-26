'They Lied': Lauren Boebert Denies Involvement in 'Planning or Execution' of Jan. 6

Representative Lauren Boebert is denying a story released Sunday by Rolling Stone magazine that she played a role in planning the protests on Capitol Hill January 6th. The Rolling Stone article cites two people who were helping to plan pro Trump demonstrations that day to protest losing the election to Joe Biden. The two sources say Boebert was included in a number of briefings on the details of the Trump demonstration. It’s unclear if the sources are accusing boebert of being part of plans to riot at the capitol. Boebert said in a statement Monday she had no role in the planning or execution of any event at the capital or any event in Washington January6th. She had been asked to speak at the event, but did not because it ran too long. that was before the rioting occurred.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO