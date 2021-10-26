Marshawn Lynch Lets F-Bomb Fly on Peyton-Eli Manning 'MNF,' Show Cuts Away

After three long weeks without Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football telecast, Week 7's installment more than made up for the hiatus. Thanks to Marshawn Lynch -- who joined the broadcast in the first quarter with a sideways camera while eating a snack and promptly shared he had taken three shots of Hennessy -- the ManningCast will never be the same. While "Beast Mode" quickly cemented his place as the GOAT of guests, the lineup for the next three quarters wasn't too shabby either.

