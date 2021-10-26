CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Marshawn Lynch Lets F-Bomb Fly on Peyton-Eli Manning 'MNF,' Show Cuts Away

By Scott McDonald
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lynch said during the Monday broadcast he had shots of Hennesey cognac before he appeared on the show. Then he had his slip of the...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

What happened when Marshawn Lynch, Sue Bird, Tom Brady and Drew Brees joined Peyton & Eli Manning on Monday Night Football

After three long weeks without Peyton and Eli Manning's Monday Night Football telecast, Week 7's installment more than made up for the hiatus. Thanks to Marshawn Lynch -- who joined the broadcast in the first quarter with a sideways camera while eating a snack and promptly shared he had taken three shots of Hennessy -- the ManningCast will never be the same. While "Beast Mode" quickly cemented his place as the GOAT of guests, the lineup for the next three quarters wasn't too shabby either.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Eli Manning
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Drew Brees
On3.com

Eli Manning trolls Peyton Manning following Ole Miss win

Prior to the craziness that ensued at Neyland Stadium, Eli Manning challenged his brother Peyton to a friendly wager on the matchup. Eli compromised after Peyton didn’t want to broadcast the game, instead offering a bet where the loser would have to wear the other alma-mater’s jersey. Alas, Eli’s Ole...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Mnf#Espn2#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers
saturdaydownsouth.com

Eli Manning challenges Peyton to a wager over Ole Miss-Tennessee

Peyton and Eli Manning have already become well known for their careers and their recent broadcasting endeavors. Now, the 2 brothers might become known for gambling. Eli Manning sent out a tweet on Saturday jokingly offering a wager to his older brother concerning the Tennessee-Ole Miss game. Per Eli, the loser of today’s Tennessee-Ole Miss game has to wear the other brother’s college jersey during their commentary on Monday Night Football. Peyton Manning played for Tennessee. Eli Manning played for Ole Miss.
rockytopinsider.com

Eli Manning Trolls Peyton With Golf Ball Joke After Tennessee/Ole Miss

Peyton Manning and his brother did not end up taking the ManningCast to Knoxville for the game between Tennessee and Ole Miss. However, Eli still found a way to have some fun with his brother online after the game. On Tuesday, Eli sent out a joke to Twitter, referring to...
NFL
chatsports.com

Peyton Manning apologizes after Marshawn Lynch curses his way through ESPN Manningcast

INDIANAPOLIS -- Once Marshawn Lynch finished his segment of the Manningcast Monday night, Peyton Manning promptly apologized for Lynch's prolific cursing, including his use of the F-word. ESPN editor Tory Barron, on the other hand, posted an article on ESPN.com early Tuesday morning praising Lynch's appearance, writing "Marshawn Lynch is...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NOLA.com

Marshawn Lynch provides uncensored, memorable TV on Saints-Seahawks Manningcast

Few people command the screen like former Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch, and that became more evident during the Saints and Seahawks game Monday night. As a guest on the Manningcast, where brothers Eli and Peyton Manning break down Monday Night Football games, Lynch provided...
NFL
AL.com

Watch ‘not Peyton’, ‘not Eli Manning’ call Ole Miss-Tennessee game on SEC Network

Eli Manning wanted it. Lane Kiffin wanted it. But, alas, a Manning broadcast of the Ole Miss-Tennessee game wasn’t in the cards. So, the SEC Network did the next best thing. Jordan Rodgers and Tom Hart, who are in the booth, posed with cardboard cutouts of both Eli and Peyton Manning, then were identified as “not Eli” and “not Peyton.” Cole Cubelic, who is working the sidelines, was dubbed as “not Cooper,” the Mannings older brother and father to Arch Manning.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Best of Peyton and Eli on 'Monday Night Football' in Week 7

After a three-week break, Peyton and Eli Manning returned to ESPN2 in Week 7 for an alternate broadcast of a “Monday Night Football” showdown between the Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints on Oct. 25. The Saints won the game 13-10, but we were primarily interested in the commentary (and...
On3.com

Marshawn Lynch curses during epic appearance on Manningcast

The Manningcast is known for its antics and special guest. But the brothers weren’t prepared for what they got out of former All-Pro running back Marshawn Lynch. Lynch was the Manning brother’s first guest of the night; for their cast of the matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks. The former Seahawks running back, who is known for saying extraordinarily little, dropped this nugget for viewers tonight.
NFL
Awful Announcing

Marshawn Lynch drops F-bomb to officially welcome ManningCast back

It has only existed for a few brief weeks, but we’ve come to expect certain things from ESPN’s ManningCast during Monday Night Football. We expect to hear some fun anecdotes from Peyton Manning and Eli Manning about their careers. We expect to see some notable guests show up and hang out with America from their living room or weird home broadcasting setup. And we expect someone to curse or give us the middle finger.
NFL
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
618K+
Followers
66K+
Post
652M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy