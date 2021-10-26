CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Pediatric COVID shots arriving in Iowa in the near future as adults receive boosters locally

By Zach Fisher
 5 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa – Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccinations for ages 5 to 11 are awaiting approval from the Food and Drug Administration before Iowa is able to roll doses out.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health there are around 284,000 Iowans who would be in that age group and eligible for a vaccine. The state’s allocated doses are 99,000 and they should be arriving in the state during the timespan of October 27 to November 4.

The FDA meets on October 26 so there is a chance that emergency use authorization is implemented then. But the pediatric vaccine still needs approval from the CDC and the ACIP before it can be administered.

While state and county health departments await a decision on those doses, the FDA recently approved Moderna and Johnson & Johnson booster shots for those 18 and older. The Polk County Health Department has been administering Pfizer booster shots since September and now there are even more doses to the pile.

“As of Friday our clinic was full and today our clinic is full. So individuals are taking advantage of getting their booster,” said Nola Aigner Davis, the Public Health Communications Officer at the Polk County Health Department.

Their clinics is open Monday through Friday. As of right now Monday and Friday are designated for Moderna booster shots and Tuesday through Thursday are Pfizer. The department just started giving out Moderna shots on Friday.

“Once we got approval for the Moderna and J & J we started on Friday,” Davis said. “So as soon as we get approval from the Iowa Department of Public Health we are able to provide vaccines.”

To see if you are eligible and what shot you should take visit the Polk County Health Department website .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

WHO 13

Kim Reynolds joins 9 other Republican governors in lawsuit challenging federal vaccine mandate for contractors

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.– Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is co-leading a 10-state coalition in filing a lawsuit to stop the vaccine mandate for federal contractors. The lawsuit takes issue with the Biden Administration’s use of federal procurement statutes to mandate vaccinations through Executive Order 14042. Iowa is among the ten states in the lawsuit, all […]
LAW
WHO 13

Governor Reynolds signs vaccine mandate bill into law

DES MOINES, Iowa – Gov. Kim Reynolds has signed a bill that makes it possible for Iowans to opt-out of vaccine mandates set by businesses. Reynolds signed the bill into law Friday morning. It means employees can receive a vaccine exemption for either religious or medical reasons without seeing a doctor. The law also allows […]
HEALTH
WHO 13

Choices in COVID-19 vaccines convince some, not all to get third dose

DES MOINES, Iowa – The definition of fully vaccinated could be changing. The CDC is considering a change with the approval and roll-out of booster doses for all three vaccines. There are several people signing up for vaccine appointments, but the extra choices in boosters aren’t swaying everyone to get another shot. The pharmacy at […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WHO 13

8th grader goes on strike for climate at the Iowa State Capitol

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, an eighth-grader from Johnston organized a demonstration at the Iowa State Capitol to combat climate change. Lillian Hill, 13-years-old, organized the Capitol Climate Strike. Hill, along with other demonstrators, asked for state lawmakers to take a radical approach to legislation. The teen believes her generation will be negatively affected […]
IOWA STATE
