Bogdanovic totaled 13 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two steals and one assist in 29 minutes during Saturday's 122-94 loss to the 76ers. Bogdanovic played through his current ankle concern, scoring an efficient 13 points. Despite the ongoing injury, he is beginning to look more like the player we had hoped for this season. The Hawks are arguably the deepest team in the league, meaning Bogdanovic is unlikely to see much more than about 32 minutes on any given night. That said, he is a key piece of their opening unit and so his production should continue to slowly ramp up, pending his health.

NBA ・ 9 HOURS AGO