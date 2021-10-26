CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Chargers' Justin Jones: Designated to return from IR

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Jones (calf) was designated to return from IR on Monday, Aaron Wilson of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ravens shut down Justin Herbert, Chargers in rout

BALTIMORE — Lamar Jackson threw for 167 yards and a touchdown, and the Baltimore Ravens frustrated Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers in a 34-6 victory Sunday. A week after scoring 47 points in a win over Cleveland, the Chargers (4-2) came up empty on their first five possessions and were held under 16 points for only the second time since drafting Herbert before last season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Wilson
CBS Boston

Patriots-Chargers Week 8 News, Notes And Fun Facts

BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything that you need to know about Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers matchup in Los Angeles. – This is the 44th meeting overall between the Patriots and the Chargers. The Pats lead the series 26-15-2. – The first championship game in Patriots franchise history — the 1963 AFL Championship Game — was played at San Diego against the Chargers. It was not a good day for the Boston Patriots, as the Chargers won 51-10. – Last season, the Pats beat the Chargers 45-0 at SoFi Stadium. – Lawrence Guy, Adrian Phillips and Hunter Henry are all former Chargers. – Patriots...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#American Football#Ir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Patriots' Mac Jones measuring up to Chargers' Justin Herbert early on

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:. 1. Mac and Herbert: Tight end Hunter Henry shared a huddle with then-rookie quarterback Justin Herbert last season with the Los Angeles Chargers. This year, he's doing the same with rookie Mac Jones in New England.
NFL
CBS Sports

Aaron Rodgers reveals one team he would never play for if he ever leaves Green Bay

With the Packers off to a 4-1 start this season, the Aaron Rodgers drama that dominated the offseason seems like a distant memory. However, as soon as the 2021 season ends, there's a good chance that last year's drama is going to pick up right where it left off and that's because Rodgers still doesn't necessarily seem interested in staying in Green Bay.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Made Notable Trade Offer To Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly made a notable trade offer to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, Steelers pass rusher Melvin Ingram wants out of Pittsburgh. Ingram is reportedly frustrated with his lack of playing time in Pittsburgh. He’s one of several notable...
NFL
bucsreport.com

Buccaneers Get a Surprise at Practice Wednesday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have been dealing with a laundry list of injuries this season. One injury that hasn’t been talked about a lot is wide receiver Scotty Miller’s turf toe. That changed today. As Greg Auman of The Athletic reported, Miller’s appearance at Wednesday’s practice is a bit of...
NFL
New York Post

Deshaun Watson’s girlfriend enjoys ‘sexy date night’ amid QB’s trade rumors

Deshaun Watson’s relationship with girlfriend Jilly Anais is apparently going strong amid rumors the Texans quarterback is close to getting traded to the Dolphins. Watson — who has not played this season amid allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women in ongoing civil lawsuits — enjoyed a date night with the “New Safe” singer.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy