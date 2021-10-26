Chargers' Justin Jones: Designated to return from IR

BOSTON (CBS) — WBZ-TV’s Levan Reid brings you everything that you need to know about Sunday’s Patriots-Chargers matchup in Los Angeles. – This is the 44th meeting overall between the Patriots and the Chargers. The Pats lead the series 26-15-2. – The first championship game in Patriots franchise history — the 1963 AFL Championship Game — was played at San Diego against the Chargers. It was not a good day for the Boston Patriots, as the Chargers won 51-10. – Last season, the Pats beat the Chargers 45-0 at SoFi Stadium. – Lawrence Guy, Adrian Phillips and Hunter Henry are all former Chargers. – Patriots...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO