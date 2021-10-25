St. John’s Prep golf wins Division 1 state title

The cool, rainy weather didn’t do anything to slow down the St. John’s Prep golf team Monday morning, as the Eagles shot a cumulative team score of 22-over 306 to take home the Division 1 state championship at Wentworth Hills Golf Club in Plainville.

The Prep earned the victory by two strokes over Wellesley on the 6,202-yard, par-71 course, while Xaverian finished three strokes back and St. John’s (Shrewsbury) finished four strokes back in third place.

The Eagles got a lift from all members of the team Monday, with Alex Landry leading the way with a score of 3-over 74 — good enough to tie for fifth place in the individual championship. Ian Rourke and Terry Manning finished in a tie for 10th place with identical scores of 5-over 76, while Emmet Phelan finished in a tie for 28th place with a 9-over 80 to round out the counting scores for the Eagles.

Wellesley’s Ryan Keyes ended up taking home the Div. 1 individual title after shooting the only under-par round of the day — a 1-under 70.

Over in the Division 2 state championship, which took place at Wayland’s Sandy Burr Country Club, St. Mary’s senior Aidan Emmerich nearly put the perfect cap on a stellar season. The star senior shot his 12th consecutive under-par round Monday, finishing at 2-under 70 on the day. But it just wasn’t enough to get him past another red-hot Catholic Central League golfer, as Austin Prep’s Max Hampoian fired a 3-under 69 to take home the individual title on the day.

Despite not coming away with the hardware, Emmerich wrapped up a stellar St. Mary’s career that saw him become a seven-year varsity starter, a member of three state championship teams, a CCL MVP, a CCL champion and a Division 2 North champion — all while finishing an eye-popping 32-under par for the year.

The last golf tournament of the season — the Division 3 state championship — has been pushed off until Nov. 2 at Shining Rock Golf Club in Northbridge.

