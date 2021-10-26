Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Breaks ice with breakaway tally

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
The Arizona Coyotes are back in action tonight against a team they haven’t seen in over a year, the Edmonton Oilers. The last time these two teams met was February 4th, 2020, which saw the Coyotes emerge victorious with a 3-0 win. A lot has changed since that last meeting....
The Arizona Coyotes hope some home cooking will solve their early-season woes. After opening with an embarrassing 8-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets and showing improvement in a 2-1 shootout loss at the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, the Coyotes look to take another step forward in Monday's homeopener against the St. Louis Blues in Glendale, Ariz.
Fischer scored a goal on two shots in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Blues. Fischer tallied at 5:25 of the third period, but the Coyotes were too far behind to make an honest comeback push. The goal was his first point in three games, and he's added four shots, two PIM and three blocked shots. Now in his sixth NHL season, Fischer should compete for a middle-six role as he tries to replicate his 33-point effort from 2017-18.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night.
Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut.
Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six.
The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take...
I dropped in on the Coyotes home opener Monday night. The lines were short, seats were available and that’s not a bad thing. I’m hopeful that by the time we get to the end of the day on July 7th, 2022 the buzz and excitement for this franchise will be at a much higher level. We won’t know much of anything until then about the plan that has been hatched. I’m hopeful that Shane Wright’s jersey is being held up in the photo op on that day.
Taylor Hall is on the board in the 2021-22 season. Playing in his first full season with the Boston Bruins, the 29-year-old left winger cashed in on a breakaway off a feed from teammate Charlie McAvoy in the second period Wednesday night against the Philadelphia Flyers for his first goal of the new campaign.
Galchenyuk (upper body) is still considered week-to-week but has begun skating on his own, Arizona Coyotes Insider Craig Morgan reports. This is a positive step for Galchenyuk's recovery but it sounds like he'll still miss at least a few more games. The 27-year-old should fill a middle-six role once he's ready to return.
There isn’t a correct answer. COVD-19 continues to swirl worldwide, much more heavily in unvaccinated areas, but no vaccine is 100% guaranteed. Going out in public can be a sketchy proposition for professional athletes who must enter protocol and be absent until testing negative twice should they be one of the unlucky breakthrough cases. Pittsburgh Penguins Tristan Jarry and Jeff Carter are learning the hard way.
The 2021-22 NHL season is in full swing and the Pittsburgh Penguins are still without their star centers.
While Evgeni Malkin continues rehab his knee after an offseason surgery, Sidney Crosby is far closer to returning to the ice.
Whether you’re a longtime hockey fan or new to the sport, you may have questions about the rules or strategies of the game. In this new column, Dave Kaufer — an Edmonds business owner, hockey fan and beer leaguer (the name for a rec hockey player) — will explain the sport so you can cheer on our new NHL franchise Seattle Kraken.
Donato scored a goal and added three hits in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens. Donato got loose on a breakaway in the third period and scored his second goal of the year on the play. The 25-year-old has three points, 12 shots on net, six hits and 17 PIM through six contests. His spot in the lineup isn't safe yet, but if Mason Appleton (lower body) misses time, Donato could see a bump up to the third line.
Welcome to the PHT Morning Skate, a collection of links from the NHL and around the hockey world. Have a link you want to submit? Email us at [email protected]. • “This was the allegation of a single person, but it had echoes of the recent gymnastics scandal that led to the life sentence imposed against Dr. Larry Nassar, the U.S. Gymnastics doctor. This proves that one instance can be enough. That one is too many.” [Miami Herald]
