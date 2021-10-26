Coyotes' Clayton Keller: Breaks ice with breakaway tally

I dropped in on the Coyotes home opener Monday night. The lines were short, seats were available and that’s not a bad thing. I’m hopeful that by the time we get to the end of the day on July 7th, 2022 the buzz and excitement for this franchise will be at a much higher level. We won’t know much of anything until then about the plan that has been hatched. I’m hopeful that Shane Wright’s jersey is being held up in the photo op on that day.

