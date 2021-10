Stewart finished Friday's preseason game against the 76ers with 17 points (7-9 FG, 3-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two blocks. The big man started at center next to Jerami Grant and had an efficient night from the field while racking up a pair of blocks and leading all players in rebounds. Coming off of a surprisingly effective rookie season, expectations are high for Stewart, who led all rookies in both total blocks and rebounds in 2020-21. He closes the preseason with averages of 8.8 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 21.9 minutes per game.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO