NHL

Coyotes' Phil Kessel: Pockets first goal of year

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Kessel registered a goal on two shots Monday in a 5-3 loss to the Panthers. Kessel was...

www.cbssports.com

stlouisgametime.com

Blues at Coyotes Game Preview: Kessel and the kids

Saturday night’s nailbiter against the Colorado Avalanche had storylines running through it. Anger at Nazem Kadri’s hit on Justin Faulk that knocked Faulk out of the postseason? Saturday night, you had Brayden Schenn challenging Kadri to a fight - and winning. David Perron being out of the postseason due to Covid-19? Perron fixed that with a two goal evening. Lack of scoring being an issue in a playoff series defeat? The Blues potted five goals.
NHL
hockeyinsiders.net

Phil Kessel To The Tampa Bay Lightning?

The Tampa Bay Lightning got a tough break the other day when they learned that forward Nikita Kucherov will miss some significant time. However this just presents another opportunity for the Lightning to use some salary cap and add another big name. A report is circulating that they could be...
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Five teams in on Rangers’ Vitali Kravtsov; and Coyotes working hard to trade Phil Kessel

The drama that has become the New York Rangers and Vitali Kravtsov has taken another turn. According to multiple reports, Kravtsov has bolted the United States and is back home in Russia awaiting a trade. This news came right off the heels of a report by Elliotte Friedman that the Rangers asked Kravtsov to return to their AHL affiliate with the promise of a quick call up to the NHL.
NHL
chatsports.com

Veteran Phil Kessel trying to make the best out of being in Coyotes' rebuild

The offseason has come and gone, and Phil Kessel remains an Arizona Coyote. With the team trading away several longtime Coyotes like Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Conor Garland, Christian Dvorak and Darcy Kuemper, and obtaining future draft picks while re-tooling with new players from other teams, the most prominent among those who remained is Kessel.
NHL
coloradohockeynow.com

Dater’s Daily: Phil Kessel Drawing Scouts’ Attention, Bertuzzi Last Unvaccinated NHL Player

Phil Kessel is 34 years old, plays on a very bad team and hasn’t scored a goal yet this season. Yet, as longtime Arizona Coyotes reporter Craig Morgan reported the other night, scouts from 15 teams had eyeballs on their game. It is widely believed that Kessel desperately wants out of Arizona, and it’s tough to overlook a guy who hasn’t missed a game since the 2009-10 season and who consistently puts up points.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Should Target Coyotes’ Kessel to Fill Kucherov Void

There just seems to be no luck during the regular season for Tampa Bay Lightning‘s Nikita Kucherov. He missed the entire 2020-21 regular season with an injury but luckily managed to be healthy in time for the Stanley Cup run. It didn’t seem like much, but everyone had good reason to be concerned when reports surfaced that he sustained an injury in only the third game of the season.
NHL
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks submit a request to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup

The Chicago Blackhawks have asked the Hockey Hall of Fame to remove Brad Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, according to a report. ESPN’s Emily Kaplan tweeted Friday that Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz made the request in a letter to Hockey Hall of Fame Chairman Lanny McDonald. Wirtz’s letter the latest effort by the Blackhawks to rectify the team’s actions in 2010. An independent report by ...
NHL
CBS LA

Dubois, Connor lift Jets past struggling Kings 3-2

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pierre-Luc Dubois scored twice, Kyle Connor had three assists and the Winnipeg Jets used a third-period charge to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 3-2 on Thursday night. Andrew Copp had a power-play goal for the Jets, who have won four straight. Eric Comrie allowed two goals on 32 shots in his season debut. Rasmus Kupari and Adrian Kempe scored, and Jonathan Quick made 28 saves for the Kings. Los Angeles has not won since beating the Vegas Golden Knights in their opener. The Kings are 0-5-1 in their past six. The Jets kept pushing with their speed to take...
NHL
USA Today

McDavid tops 200 goals in Oilers' 5-1 win over Coyotes

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Connor McDavid and Leon Draisatl came up together through the Edmonton Oilers' system, putting up prodigious numbers nearly side by side. The friends have continued the success in the NHL, so it seemed fitting they reached the same milestone only days apart. McDavid scored twice to...
NHL
hockeywilderness.com

Hartman believes Duhaime will get first goal soon

It’s not always easy when you think you’ve been handed a significant milestone in your life, to just have it ripped from you and taken back by the evil play reviewers up in Toronto. For Brandon Duhaime, it was seen as a reward for the Minnesota Wild rookie last night against the Los Angeles Kings, just for how well he’s been for his first two NHL games.
NHL
winterhawks.com

WATCH: Jaydon Dureau Scores First AHL Goal

Jaydon Dureau scored his first career professional goal on Friday night as a member of the Syracuse Crunch, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning. The White City, Saskatchewan native opened the scoring for the Crunch in his season debut. Dureau previously skated with the Tampa Bay...
NHL
CBS Sports

Senators' Nick Paul: Deposits first goal of year

Paul scored a goal and led all players with six shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Stars. He also provided three hits and two blocks. Paul got the Senators on the board 5:24 into the game, just under a minute after Dallas had opened the scoring, shelving a backhander over Anton Khudobin from the right faceoff circle. The goal was the first point of the year for Paul, who scored five times and added 15 assists in 56 games last season.
NHL
Arizona Sports

Coyotes get first point of the season in shootout loss to Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson and Artuu Ruotsalainen scored in the shootout, helping the Buffalo Sabres top the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday. Buffalo improved to 2-0 following a 5-1 win against Montreal on Thursday night. Cody Eakin scored in the second period for the Sabres, and Dustin Tokarski made 20 saves before stopping two of three shots in the tiebreaker.
NHL
NHL

Weatherby Scores First Career Goal in NHL Debut

It's not every day you get to make your NHL debut. And it's not every day you get to do it in front of the first full capacity crowd in over a year. But to score your first NHL goal in your first career game? Now that's just something special.
NHL
Birmingham Star

NHL roundup: 5-goal period carries Blues past Coyotes

Jordan Kyrou scored twice in a career-high, four-point game and Klim Kostin netted a pair of goals 47 seconds apart in a five-goal outburst in the second period to lead the St. Louis Blues to a 7-4 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Monday in Glendale, Ariz. Pavel Buchnevich, Justin...
NHL
CBS Sports

Penguins' Drew O'Connor: Collects first career goal

O'Connor scored his first NHL goal and added an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks. He finished with three shots. O'Connor stuffed home a loose puck following a giveaway behind the Chicago net, giving the Penguins a 2-0 lead at 5:33 of the first period. He added a helper just over five minutes later, teeing up a perfect feed for Brock McGinn on a 2-on-1 rush. The 23-year-old O'Connor has already contributed three points in two games this season after notching just one assist in his first 10 NHL games last year.
NHL

