Sabres' Craig Anderson: Excellent versus Lightning

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Anderson allowed one goal on 36 shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Lightning. Anderson...

www.cbssports.com

The Hockey Writers

Sabres Scoop: Eichel, Anderson & Drouin’s Comeback

Welcome to another edition of Sabres Scoop, The Hockey Writers’ weekly column discussing all things Buffalo Sabres. This week, Sabres Scoop co-hosts Jordan Jacklin, and Brandon Seltenrich are joined by Montreal Canadiens contributor and host of Chicks & Sticks Melissa Boyd, and the trio sounds off on some of the biggest storylines, news, and rumors about the organization.
USA Today

Olofsson scores twice to help Sabres beat Lightning 5-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Victor Olofsson scored two goals and Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. Robert Hagg had a goal an an assist, Tage Thompson tallied two assists and the Sabres got goals from Drake Caggiula and Vinnie Hinostroza in their first victory over the Lightning in eight meetings.
bostonnews.net

Lightning seek stronger start against Sabres

The Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Buffalo Sabres on Monday with both teams looking to take care of business over the full 60 minutes of play. Both are coming off productive but disappointing showings on Saturday -- forced to go to extra time and getting a point but failing to come out on top.In their home contest with the Colorado Avalanche, the Lightning tied the match 3-3 for the third time late when Brayden Point scored, but in a rare occurrence, the visitors found a way to get the best of elite goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy in the shootout.
Buffalo News

Live coverage: Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7 p.m. in KeyBank Center. Get caught up for the game with Mike Harrington's game day preview and Lance Lysowski's Sabres mailbag. To see all of The News' Sabres coverage, visit buffalonews.com/sports/sabres. Follow the action on the ice through reports...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Sabres host the Lightning in Buffalo on Monday

Tampa Bay Lightning (2-2-1, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (3-1-1, second in the Atlantic) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres +173, Lightning -209; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Buffalo finished 15-34-7 overall during the 2020-21 season while going 8-16-4 at home. The...
FingerLakes1.com

Sabres snap seven-game losing streak vs. Lightning with 5-1 win

The Buffalo Sabres battled through a tough second period en route to a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at KeyBank Center. Craig Anderson was strong between the pipes, stopping 35 shots. The victory was the 294th of Anderson’s career, moving him into sole possession of 40th place in NHL history in goaltender wins.
rawcharge.com

Tampa Bay Lightning at Buffalo Sabres Preview and Game Day Thread: Process over Outcome

After losing two consecutive games last week at Amalie Arena, the Tampa Bay Lightning are heading on a small road trip for their first back-to-back of the season. Tonight, in the first leg of this back-to-back, the Lightning will face the Buffalo Sabres — another team coming off a two-game losing streak. But if the Lightning’s results have been very underwhelming so far, the Sabres had a pretty decent start, recording points in four out of five games this season.
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Sabres 5, Lightning 1

This frustrating start of the season continues for the Lightning. Once again, they allowed the first goal of the game. Once again, they didn't have the lead at any point during regulation. And once again, they found themselves trailing after two periods. It has happened in all six games they've played this year. In three of the previous four (prior to this one), they had rallied to earn points. But they weren't able to do it against the Sabres, who added to their 2-1 lead early in the third and then tacked on two empty-netters before the final buzzer.
Reuters

Victor Olofsson scores two goals as Sabres handle Lightning

Buffalo’s Victor Olofsson scored twice, Craig Anderson made 35 saves and the Sabres beat the visiting Tampa Bay Lighting for the first time in almost three years in a 5-1 win on Monday. Olofsson, who has a team-leading four goals, notched the first tally and finished the scoring with an...
Buffalo News

Observations: Sabres get back on the attack, stifle Lightning in 5-1 win

Dylan Cozens swung his stick against the boards, slammed the door to the Buffalo Sabres’ bench and sat seething while play continued in KeyBank Center. The emphatic expression of frustration likely reflected how his teammates and the home crowd fans were feeling at that moment Monday night. The Sabres didn’t record a shot on goal in the second period until 6:44 remained.
NHL

Sabres defeat Lightning, continue hot start

BUFFALO -- Craig Anderson made 35 saves for the Buffalo Sabres, who continued their hot start with a 5-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center on Monday. Victor Olofsson scored two goals, Robert Hagg had a goal and an assist, and Tage Thompson had two assists for the Sabres (4-1-1), who had lost their previous seven games to the Lightning dating to Nov. 13, 2018.
NHL

At The Final Horn | Anderson leads Sabres to victory with 35 saves

The Buffalo Sabres battled through a tough second period en route to a 5-1 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday at KeyBank Center. Craig Anderson was strong between the pipes, stopping 35 shots. The victory was the 294th of Anderson's career, moving him into sole possession of 40th place in NHL history in goaltender wins.
NBC Sports

NHL Rink Wrap: Dueling hat tricks; Anderson shocks Lightning

If you like goals (and hat tricks), the Capitals and Senators had you covered. (You know the Caps and Sens were lighting up the scoreboard when a two-goal Alex Ovechkin performance gets overshadowed.) Essentially, the top NHL player for Monday comes down to emphasis. Do you go with a player...
CBS Miami

Former NHL Player Kyle Beach Says He Was Raped, Claims Joel Quenneville Did Nothing

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – A former National Hockey League player who says he was raped by a coach has come forward publicly and is making accusations against Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville. Former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach says Quenneville knew the coach raped him and did nothing about it. When Quenneville coached the Blackhawks to a Stanley Cup title in 2010, an assistant there was accused of raping a 20-year-old player. Wednesday evening, Beach came forward publicly for the first time. he said he was scared, alone and felt sick to his stomach seeing the man who allegedly raped him parading with the Stanley Cup. He also said team leadership knew what was happening. He went on to say that Quenneville put winning above the investigation into the sexual assault. A new report questions whether Quenneville was part of a culture that looked the other way. Quenneville is due to meet with the NHL commissioner on Thursday.
SUNRISE, FL

