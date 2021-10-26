CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Five Yankees named Silver Slugger Award finalists

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YVMXy_0ccZIEme00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D7Kcs_0ccZIEme00

Although the offense was the Yankees’ biggest disappointment this season, the Yankees still have five Silver Slugger Award finalists.

Among them are Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, both of whom carried the Yankees from August through the regular season. Judge’s .287 average was the best of his career, while his 39 homers and 98 RBI were his second-best marks. Stanton hit 35 home runs and drove in 97 runs – in his final 54 games, he racked up a .984 OPS.

DJ LeMahieu was named a finalist among second basemen, along with Marcus Semien (TOR), Jose Altuve (HOU), Jorge Polanco (MIN). Gary Sanchez, who hit 23 home runs, could win his second Silver Slugger Award if he can beat out Salvador Perez (KC) and Mike Zunino (TB).

Joey Gallo was also named a finalist among DH’s, despite having only nine hits as a DH this past season.

Polls show climate change effects matter to Americans; President Joe Biden leaves White House for climate summit

The number of Americans who appear to believe that climate change issues the world is facing are a problem has ...

Ovid man faces array of felony charges after string of domestic incidents, fleeing police over the weekend

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office says a 45-year-old Ovid man was taken into custody on a number of warrants and ...

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a 22-year-old following an investigation into stolen cash and cigarettes from ...

New York State Police say an 86-year-old Ithaca man stopped going the wrong way around 3 a.m. on State Route ...

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Yankees: Potential short-term shortstop solution just went up in flames

Right now, it appears as if Corey Seager is the frontrunner to be the New York Yankees‘ next shortstop. That’s according to the latest buzz coming from ESPN insider Jeff Passan. If you’re going to believe anyone’s speculation during a cluttered offseason, it’s him and a few others. However, we’re...
MLB
FanBuzz

Carlos Correa’s Wife is a Beauty Queen Who Won Miss Texas USA

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager was the last hope. LA was down 5-1 in the bottom of the ninth of Game 7 the 2017 World Series. He ripped a grounder to Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve, who flipped the ball to Yuli Gurriel at first to secure the first World Series title in franchise history*.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Dj Lemahieu
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ovid
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Giancarlo Stanton
FanSided

Adam Duvall just got his ankles broken by a baseball (Video)

Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Charlie Morton’s injury update even worse than imagined

The Atlanta Braves received a brutal injury update on starting pitcher Charlie Morton after he left Game 1 of the World Series. The Atlanta Braves got off to a tremendous start to Game 1 of the World Series, taking an early 5-0 lead over the Houston Astros. But, they received some awful news after starting pitcher Charlie Morton was removed from the game in the third inning with an apparent injury. As it turns out, the ailment is a serious one.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Silver Slugger Award#Tb#Americans#White House#State Route
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-MVP has message to haters about Jose Altuve

Jose Altuve has probably heard more boos during the MLB postseason than any other player in the league. The fan treatment stems from his role in the Houston Astros’ cheating scandal, but one former AL MVP thinks the critics need to pipe down. Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson, who...
MLB
The Spun

Look: Justin Verlander Has Blunt Message For The Astros

Justin Verlander didn’t pitch this season for the Houston Astros as he recovers from Tommy John surgery, but he fired a fastball at the team on Twitter last night. Houston shortstop Carlos Correa is in the middle of another outstanding postseason, and Verlander wants to see the pending free agent rewarded.
MLB
FanBuzz

Jose Altuve & His Wife Are Raising a Young Daughter

The Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the third time in five years. Or should we say the second in three? I’ll let you decided how you want to view the 2017 run. Second baseman Jose Altuve has been there through it all. A World Series title,...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Kenley Jansen, Corey Seager Interested In Re-Signing With Dodgers In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Dodgers came up short in their quest to repeat as World Series champions, and now are on the verge of facing significant decisions in the offseason. The morning after the World Series concludes, Kenley Jansen, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Corey Seager and Chris Taylor will be among the Dodgers to reach free agency. The likelihood of all — or even most — being re-signed is not high.
MLB
Yardbarker

Braves' Joc Pederson has amazing reason for wearing pearl necklace

Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
MLB
AFP

Chop cheer to greet Braves as World Series hits Atlanta

The Atlanta Braves, unbeaten at home in this year's Major League Baseball playoffs, will try to reclaim the lead in the 117th World Series on Friday by defeating the Houston Astros. The Braves are 5-0 at home in this year's playoffs.
MLB
ESPN

2021 World Series Game 4 - Atlanta Braves are a win away with clutch homers and clutch relief pitching

The Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series title since 1995 as they won Game 4 the way they've won all postseason: Clutch home runs and clutch relief pitching. The home run heroes were Dansby Swanson, who hit a 1-2 fastball from Cristian Javier out to right field in the bottom of the seventh inning, and pinch-hitter Jorge Soler who followed with a line shot to left field off a 2-1 slider that just cleared the fence. The back-to-black blasts turned a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 victory.
MLB
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy