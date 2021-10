To conserve your battery, reduce your cellular data usage, and increase your privacy, here are settings to change on your iPhone. Open Settings ➢ Privacy ➢ Tracking and turn off Allow Apps to Request to Track. Turning this off prevents apps from tracking your activity across different apps and using that information to target advertising for you. This screen also shows any apps that already have permission to track you and gives you the option to ask them not to. Facebook hates this feature, so of course, I like it.

