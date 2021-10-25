CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dune Debuts To $40m In North America

By Ian Courtney
Cover picture for the article(CelebrityAccess) — The North American debut of Warner Bros. Dune topped the weekend box office, earning an estimated $40.1M from North American theaters, and $47.4M from international markets for a global cume of $220.7 million from 76 markets around the world, according to Comscore. Starring Timothée Chalamet,...

