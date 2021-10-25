CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Valve Begins Labelling Compatible Games For Steam Deck

By Saqib Mansoor
segmentnext.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteam Deck has been designed to run all available games on its digital marketplace just as on PC. There will however always be a few compatibility concerns and which is why publisher Valve has come up with a nifty solution. Valve has begun using a new program called Deck...

segmentnext.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Target Black Friday begins October 31: Discounts on Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo games

It used to be Black Friday was a single day sale that took place on the Friday after Thanksgiving. Over time, it started to encroach on actual Thanksgiving day before consumers finally pushed back and corporations decided to ease up on it. But now, perhaps due to the pandemic, businesses are thirstier than ever for your business. As a result, Black Friday is starting earlier than ever.
SHOPPING
Twinfinite

Here’s How You’ll Be Able to See Which Games Work Best on Steam Deck

Steam Deck is easily one of the most exciting announcements of 2021, as it looks like Valve’s looking to get into the handheld market with a powerful portable PC that can run all the games in your Steam library. Sure, the console itself looks a bit bulky and chunky, but it comes with a full controller layout and the prospect of taking your Steam games with you anywhere you go is very appealing indeed.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Steam Deck Verification Program Lets You Know How Games Will Run On Steam Deck

Valve released a Steam Deck Verification Program that will help players know if a game runs seamlessly on the company's bite-sized handheld PC or not. There are four categories of ratings in the verification program: Verified, Playable, Unsupported, and Unknown. Verified means you can immediately play the game on Steam...
VIDEO GAMES
GamingOnLinux

Valve launches Deck Verified, to show off what games will work well on the Steam Deck

We've been wondering what Valve had planned to show off Steam Deck compatibility for games and now they've launched Deck Verified as their answer. Valve say they are reviewing the entire Steam catalogue on the Steam Deck, with each of them gaining a category that it falls under that will show up across Steam from the store to your own Steam Library. The ratings will be split across Verified, Playable, Unsupported and Unknown. This is good because there's a lot of reasons why games will mix between perfect and unplayable on Steam Deck and the Arch Linux-based SteamOS it ships with.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Labelling#Compatibility#Handheld#Proton#The Steam Store#Steam
The Verge

PC games that run great on the Steam Deck will get a special ‘Verified’ check mark

As the Steam Deck’s December 2021 launch approaches, Valve is taking time to make sure gamers know which titles will work on its portable machine. While its site still promises “Your Steam Library, anywhere,” we’ve had an interest — and a little skepticism — about whether or not games built for PCs will actually work well on a handheld device that runs Linux.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Valve prepares Half-Life 2 for the Steam Deck with its largest patch in over 10 years

There are fewer video game series more important than Half-Life, particularly when it comes to PC gaming. While the first game challenged perceptions of the importance of narrative within FPS games, Half-Life 2 pushed the best graphics cards and best gaming CPUs of its era with never before seen heights of visual fidelity and its innovative physics engine. It also ushered in a new era of PC gaming with the Steam platform. Now, 17 years later, Valve has updated its classic title with its biggest patch in over 10 years.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Steam Deck rating system tells you which games work on it

Valve is introducing a rating system that will let players know which of Steam’s 50,000 games are compatible with the Steam Deck, the handheld gaming PC due to launch by the end of the year. Steam Deck Verified, as the metric is called, will peg a game as fully compatible,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
uploadvr.com

Steam Deck Lists All VR Games As ‘Unsupported’, But You Can Still Try Them

Valve’s upcoming Steam Deck handheld console will automatically list every SteamVR game as ‘Unsupported’, but that doesn’t mean you can’t give them a try. That news surfaced as Valve introduced its ‘Deck Verified‘ system for the device today. Deck Verfieid includes four labels designed to instantly tell you if a game works well on Steam Deck or not. The Verified label, for example, confirms that the game will run great on Steam Deck with no hassle. Playable, meanwhile, is for games that can definitely run on the system but may need some extra configuration like using the console’s on-screen keyboard. There’s also Unknown for games that simply haven’t had their compatibility checked yet.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Valve announces “Deck Verified” for upcoming Steam Deck

While many were excited when Valve announced it’s Switch-like hybrid handheld console-pc, the Steam Deck, it slowly became apparent that while the device certainly seemed powerful enough to play most games available via Steam, due to running a custom operating system, it may not run every single title as intended. To counter concerns, Valve has announced “Deck Verified”, and is planning on reviewing the entire Steam catalog.
VIDEO GAMES
adafruit.com

What’s Inside Steam Deck

Follow along as the folks at Valve open up Steam Deck on YouTube:. One of the most frequently asked questions we’ve received about Steam Deck is about the components inside it, and whether they’re replaceable or upgradable. The answer is a bit more complicated than just a yes or no, so we’ve made a video to explain all the details.
VIDEO GAMES
decrypt.co

Crypto Advocates Protest ‘Gatekeeper’ Valve’s NFT Game Ban on Steam

Valve recently banned blockchain-based games with crypto and/or NFT elements from the Steam marketplace. Fight for the Future and game developers have posted an open letter to Valve and are pushing for the ban to be reversed. Steam is the largest digital marketplace for PC games, but it won’t be...
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

Valve reveals dates for the rest of Steam sales in 2021

Steam sale dates are good to have ahead of time in order to plan your budget spending and give your wallet a chance of surviving the ordeal. That said, there is no telling what the deals will be liked and how tempted you will be to spend a ton of money on impulse but then again, it's always a good thing to save up a bit or have at least a semblance of a plan for not going broke over the course of a few days.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Valve announces dates for Steam Autumn and Winter sales

Valve has confirmed dates for the Steam Autumn Sale and Steam Winter Sale, breaking a trend of third-parties leaking the dates before Valve. As spotted by PC Gamer, Valve has published the precise dates for when the rest of Steam’s biggest sales in 2021 will begin and end. Visible on...
VIDEO GAMES
segmentnext.com

Rebranded PlayStation PC Adds 4 New Games On Steam

Sony Interactive Entertainment will from hereon publish its PlayStation games on Steam under the label of PlayStation PC. According to a report by VGC earlier today, Sony trademarked PlayStation PC a few months back with the intention of rebranding the current PlayStation Mobile label on Steam. The publisher was previously noted to have updated its listings with the new label on the Steam database but which have gone live for everyone since then at the time of writing.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy