We know you hate the PlayStation 5's white plates just as much as we do, but what if we told you the white PS5's reign was over? That's right, say hello to Darkplates (again). Dbrand has created the Darkplates 2.0, which will get rid of that infamous white collar on your PS5. The Darkplates 2.0 are simple sheets that you can attach to your PS5 to replace the white sides on your console. The plates offer not only a sleek all-black look, but also improve the performance of your PS5 by giving your console a helping hand with the ventilation. Still haven't got your hands on your own Play Station 5? Make sure you check out our PS5 guide on where and how to buy one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO