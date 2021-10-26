CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
S.Korea stocks rise as earnings season gathers steam

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * S.Korea Q3 GDP grows slower than expected * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday as a strong start to the earnings season boosted chipmakers and offset investors' concerns over a slower-than-expected quarterly economic growth. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield also rose. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 17.55 points, or 0.58%, at 3,038.09 by 0128 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gained 0.57% and 3%, respectively, while battery maker LG Chem and platform company Naver added 2.07% and 1.99%, respectively. ** SK Hynix, the world's second-biggest memory chipmaker, forecast on Tuesday steady growth in demand for memory chips as it posted its highest quarterly operating profit since 2018 on the back of rising prices. ** Investors appeared to show scant response to a central bank data that cited South Korea's economy grew slower than expected in the third quarter, as subdued private consumption and weak construction and facility investment offset robust exports. ** Separately, the government decided to cut down domestic tax on key oil products by a record 20% for six months to reduce pressures from surging global oil and energy prices. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 29.4 billion won ($24.97 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,165.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.29% higher than its previous close. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,164.5 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,165.0. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 108.37. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.4 basis points to 1.953%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.8 basis points to 2.484%. ($1 = 1,177.2300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

