Lafayette, LA

Lafayette Police host community walk

By KATC News
 5 days ago
Lafayette Police were out on the city's streets Monday evening, participating in the department's community walk.

The walk began at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center on Cora Street.

Command staff and patrol officers, along with the LPD Community Relations Committee, introduced themselves to residents, visited with them, and listened to any thoughts or questions they had. Public Information Officer Sgt. Robin Green said officers walked through the neighborhood to "let people know we're here to listen to their concerns."

Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Deputies joined in as well, in what LPD says is a continued effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and the community.

Green added that LPD was expecting a positive experience and was looking forward to speaking to everyone.

Different agencies host similar events at various times throughout the year, she explained, hoping to meet and connect with residents.

"We want to combat crime in Lafayette, and what better way to do it [than] between community and law enforcement?" Green said. "We want people to feel comfortable to come out and speak with us about what's going on in their community."

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

