Cell Phones

Holiday shopping fears as supply chain issues continue

By Greg Bradbury
KGUN 9 Tucson News
5 days ago
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r14B9_0ccZFeMN00

While it might seem like holiday season is still far away, stores are already preparing for the increase demand.

"A lot of companies have stopped taking orders at all because they are so swamped or so out of product," Autumn Ruhe, the owner of Mildred and Dildred toy store , said. "I expect to run out of quite a bit of product because we're just not able to get it back in."

Ruhe said they have been getting only part of their orders in from supply distributors.

"What we order and what we get, there is a big gap," Ruhe said. "It's difficult this year. We've never experienced anything like it this year."

Isle of Games , a board game store, has been experiencing the similar issues. Ahead of the busy shopping season, both Isle of Games and Mildred and Dildred say to get ahead of the shopping.

"If you are looking for a specific thing you might not want to wait too long because as we get closer to Christmas those specific things may or may not be possible," Drew Kallen-Keck, the store manager at Isle of Games said.

"I would get it like now, like yesterday," Ruhe said. "There is absolutely no guarantee you'll be able to find it."

As the supply chain remains backed up, prices could also rise.

"Prices on our stuff have been slowly creeping up and our costs with it," Kallen-Keck said. "It's just the way of the world at this point, everything is going to cost more."

