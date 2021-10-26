CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes announce split after 'The Bachelorette'

By Megan Armstrong
 5 days ago
Image Press Agency

Moynes originally competed for Clare Crawley's heart before she left season 16 of The Bachelorette only four episodes in with Dale Moss. The 30-year-old wildlife manager stayed for the remainder of that season to vie for Tayshia Adams.

Moynes was eliminated by Adams the week before the ever-famous hometown dates. He joined Thurston's subsequent season during the fourth episode. Adams, who co-hosted alongside Kaitlyn Bristowe, revealed her ex was joining the group of suitors late.

Thurston was first introduced to Bachelor Nation as a contestant on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, which aired from January to March.

The 18th season of The Bachelorette, featuring Michelle Young, premiered last Tuesday (Oct. 19) and will air every Tuesday night beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.

