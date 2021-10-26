CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Wet and windy conditions sweep across valley, drivers urged to slow down

By Madison Weil
KESQ News Channel 3
 5 days ago
Rain and gusty winds swept across the valley on Monday, impacting drivers.

Several drivers were seen pulled over on the I-10 Monday afternoon, making adjustments to their cars or trailers.

“You just have to slow down and stay alert on the road. Just too many things blowing. I had a mud flap I thought was going to go through my windshield a second ago," said Ken Pollich, a driver passing through the valley in a motorhome. Pollich says the intense winds detached part of his side mirror.

“I thought the wind was going to push me off the road," added another driver.

Drivers are urged to be extra cautious and slow down throughout the evening.

Similar conditions are expected throughout the rest of Riverside County with the precipitation increasing through the afternoon before tapering off tonight and becoming partly cloudy overnight.

The rains will not be nearly as intense or destructive as those that hit northern California and the Pacific Northwest, but the now-weaker weather system taking aim at the Southland is part of that system.

It was expected to pass through the area and head east, according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, a wind advisory will be in effect until 2 p.m. Tuesday for the Riverside County Mountains and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning. South winds becoming west were expected to range between 20 and 30 mph Monday afternoon, with gusts to 55 mph expected.

The strongest winds were expected to be on the desert slopes of the mountains and in the northern Coachella Valley below the San Gorgonio Pass, the NWS said.

In the Riverside mountains, the forecast called for drizzle and areas of fog Monday afternoon, continuing into the evening, then partly cloudy skies overnight.

Recent burn areas could experience minor mud and debris flows, but rainfall rates were not expected to create concerns for older burn areas, the weather service said.

Sunny conditions with temperatures in the mid-60s to lower 70s were expected in metropolitan Riverside County, with temps topping out in the mid-60s in the mountains.

The weather service warned that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Drivers -- especially those in high-profile vehicles, were urged to use caution. The storm was not expected to bring significant snow to the area, with levels remaining well above 8,000 feet, forecasters said.

Dry and warmer conditions are expected during the rest of the week.

Increasing weekend winds, First Alert Weather Alert Day Monday

Due to the threat of significant rain in our local mountains (1" to 1.5" of rain) the First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for Monday. The valley is likely to see only light precipitation, but surrounding areas will see potentially heavy rains, which will impact travel to and from the valley on The post Increasing weekend winds, First Alert Weather Alert Day Monday appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Meeting tonight to focus on North Shore power outages and ‘plan for community resiliency’

A meeting is planned for Thursday night to address residents of the eastern Coachella Valley community of North Shore. The discussion focuses on the recent extended power outage and emergency preparedness. Supervisor V. Manuel Perez is inviting people to the meeting to be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the North Shore Community Park in The post Meeting tonight to focus on North Shore power outages and ‘plan for community resiliency’ appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Palm Springs, CA
