The Milwaukee Bucks have just presented their team with its celebratory 2021 NBA Championship rings. Once again, Jason of Beverly Hills was called upon to craft the league’s precious rings, and as expected, the rings are full of hidden details and high-quality stones. Taking a closer look at Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s ring, we can see each of the 360 diamonds — representing the total wins since ownership purchased the team — and the 16 emerald-cut diamonds on both the left and right side of the ring — referencing the 16 playoff wins during the 2021 NBA Playoffs and 16 division titles.

