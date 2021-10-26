CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

AAA: Gas costs $1.34 more per gallon than it did a year ago

By Peter Yankowski
Register Citizen
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemand for gasoline and short supply is fueling higher prices at the pump for Connecticut drivers, according to AAA. The state average price for a gallon of gas sits at $3.51, the nonprofit organization reports, meaning drivers in the nutmeg state are paying on average $1.34 per gallon than they were...

www.registercitizen.com

Related
Nashville Post

Nashville gas prices spike 15.5 cents per gallon

Nashville gas prices have risen 15.5 cents per gallon in the past week, as the prices in the United States are the highest they've been since 2014. Locally, the prices are averaging $3.17, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 596 stations in Nashville. Gas prices in Nashville are 24 cents per gallon higher than the the mark of a month ago and stand $1.21 per gallon higher than the 2020 figure of the same time.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Gas Prices Rise Again To $3.35 Per Gallon On Average; $1.25 Higher Than A Year Ago

BOSTON (CBS) — The cost of gas just keeps going up in Massachusetts. AAA reported Monday that the state average went up 8 cents from last week to reach $3.35 per gallon. The state average is now just 3 cents lower than the national average of $3.38 per gallon. AAA said high demand and more expensive crude oil prices, alongside a decline in stocks, are responsible for the climbing costs. “With the U.S. economy slowly recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas is robust, but the supply is tight,” AAA Northeast’s Mary Maguire said in a statement. “We haven’t seen prices this high since September of 2014.” Gas prices have gone up for 27 straight days in the U.S., according to AAA. In Massachusetts, the average price is 26 cents higher than a month ago and $1.25 higher than what it was one year ago. Click here for more on why gas prices are so expensive right now – and how you can save money.  
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC12

Richmond gas prices increase to eight cents per gallon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to a Gas Buddy survey, gas prices in Richmond have risen to eight cents per gallon over the past week, averaging $3.18/today. Five-hundred sixty-seven stations in Richmond were surveyed. Gas prices in Richmond are 21.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand...
RICHMOND, VA
WJTV 12

AAA: Mississippi gas prices up more than 18 cents since Sept. 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The average price of regular unleaded gas in Mississippi has risen more than 18 cents per gallon since September 2021, according to AAA. The average price in Mississippi on Tuesday was $2.99 a gallon. In Jackson, the average was around $3.00, while the average price in Hattiesburg was $3.02. The state’s […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
floridapolitics.com

Florida gas prices hover around $3.18 per gallon

AAA says it probably will get worse, due to international markets. The average price of a gallon of gasoline, which shot upward in the first full week in October, remained at recent high-mark levels Monday, around $3.18. That’s according to AAA — The Auto Club Group, which reported the price...
FLORIDA STATE
Patriot Ledger

Fueling inflation: Average cost of gas fill-up rose $17 in past year, AAA says

Gas prices continue to contribute to inflation concerns, rising 9 cents per gallon in the last week and cutting further into household budgets in Massachusetts. AAA Massachusetts, in its latest weekly survey, reported Monday that the average price of a gallon of gas hit $3.27. That's up from $3.10 a month ago and $2.10 a year ago.
TRAFFIC
Westerly Sun

Rhode Island gas prices up 9 cents per gallon, reach a 7-year high

PROVIDENCE — Gas prices have continued to rise with the cost up 18 cents per gallon over the past month, leading prices to climb to their highest average in seven years. A survey of prices conducted through AAA Northeast on Monday found self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline averaging $3.26 per gallon in Rhode Island. The price marks a 9-cent jump over the past week and is $1.16 per gallon higher than on the same day last year.
TRAFFIC
Rolla Daily News

AAA report: Missouri gas prices top $3 per gallon for first time in seven years

A new American Automobile Association "weekend gas watch" report shows the statewide gas price average in Missouri broke the $3 mark for the first time since 2014. But despite Missouri’s new 2.5-cent gas tax, which took effect Oct. 1, Show-Me State fuel prices have kept pace with national trends, AAA said in a Thursday news release. Drivers in Missouri continue to pay the fifth-lowest gas price average in the country — the same ranking Missouri held late last month, AAA said, just prior to the fuel tax increase. Only Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi drivers have cheaper gas price averages.
MISSOURI STATE
newswatchman.com

AAA: Gas prices lower in Ohio; Crude tops $85 per barrel

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents lower this week at $3.216 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.216. Average price during the week of October 18, 2021 $3.260. Average price during the...
OHIO STATE
Focus Daily News

Texas Gas Prices Up Over A $1 Per Gallon From Last Year

The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.02 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is nine cents more than on this day last week and is $1.15 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.46 per gallon while drivers in the Lubbock and Sherman/Denison areas are paying the least at $2.92 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE

