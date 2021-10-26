CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Singapore to launch standards for renewable energy certificates - minister

SINGAPORE, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Singapore plans to launch a set of standardized guidelines for renewable energy certificates (RECs) in efforts to decarbonise its power sector and develop a regional grid, a minister said on Tuesday.

“These guidelines will help support renewable energy deployment in Singapore and in the region, supporting the development of a regional grid that taps different types of low carbon energy sources in the region,” Tan See Leng, Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry said at the Asian Clean Energy Summit. (Reporting by Koustav Samanta and Florence Tan; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

