DeRozan, LaVine help Bulls beat Raptors for 4th straight win

You know how you woke up today? Well, if you do that again tomorrow, then the next day, and then the next day … it will be Bulls Season Opener Day!!!. • The Chicago Bulls’ final preseason game on Friday checked some of the most important boxes. Not only was the roster the healthiest it has been since the start of training camp, giving head coach Billy Donovan an opportunity to experiment with his preferred rotation, but the Memphis Grizzlies came ready to play. For three and a half quarters of action, I didn’t see any half-ass effort. The Bulls starters battled the Grizzlies’ projected opening night lineup. When compared to matchups with the rebuilding Cavaliers and injured New Orleans Pelicans, it was clearly the most regular-season-like contest of this four-game preseason, and it also clearly gave this coaching staff plenty of film to disect before Wednesday’s season-opener against the Detroit Pistons.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO