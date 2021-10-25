Sixers have stopped fining star Ben Simmons for missing practice

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

As the Philadelphia 76ers move forward in the 2021-22 season, Ben Simmons is addressing his mental health and preparation to rejoin the team.

The Sixers are helping the 25-year-old All-Star, giving him the resources to move forward. The Sixers want him on the floor with the team to help them win games and boost his trade value for the trade he wants.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reports the Sixers are not fining him anymore for missing practices:

Some of this … is because of a standard provision in player contracts that says if you’re dealing with a mental health issue, which Ben Simmons has reported to the team that he is, he wants to work on himself mentally and physically this week, they’ve taken that in good faith and said ‘OK, we’re taking that that you are working on yourself menatlly and physically and we’ve offered resources available to you’.

It is clear the Sixers are trying to mend fences after everything that transpired over the past couple of months. Philadelphia has wanted to make sure it gets fair value in return whenever they do trade him. To do that, it has to help him return to the floor.

