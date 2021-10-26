CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
See Dancing With the Stars Pairs' Shocking Transformations for Horror Night

By Ryan Gajewski
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDancing With the Stars viewers were in for quite the treat this week as the show honored Halloween. On Monday, Oct. 25, the ABC competition series celebrated Horror Night, with the pairs dressing up in costumes to pay homage...

