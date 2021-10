PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Statistics from the Philadelphia Police Department show the number of domestic violence incidents has increased since last year. Two women are in critical condition Thursday after being shot in separate incidents. It was around 2 a.m. Thursday when neighbors in Southwest Philadelphia were jolted from their sleep as gunshots rang out inside on the 1100 block of South 56th Street. “Right now, we’re all just in shock,” Kingsessing resident La’Don Oliver said. Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot twice in the back in her children’s second-floor bedroom. Her four children, between the ages of 1 to 11, were in...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO