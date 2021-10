Take a look back at Franklin County’s history through news and photos that appeared in local newspapers 25, 50, and 100 years ago on Oct 27th. “Shippensburg Halloween Parade Tonight at 7:30”. The lineup for the Shippensburg Halloween Parade, sponsored by the Jaycees, this evening, beginning at 7:30, includes:. Division...

FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO